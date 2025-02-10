Core42, G42’s digital infrastructure company, deploying AMD Instinct Accelerator technology in Grenoble, is establishing one of France's most powerful AI compute facilities

The strategic partnership with DataOne enables immediate market access and infrastructure optimization Investment reinforces G42’s commitment to expanding global AI capabilities while strengthening European technological sovereignty

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42, the leading AI technology group from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced today a strategic investment in France in partnership with DataOne, Europe’s first giga-scale AI hosting infrastructure data center. Spearheaded by Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, the initiative will establish a state-of-the-art AI data center in Grenoble. Equipped with AMD GPUs, this advanced facility will empower enterprises, researchers, and innovators with cutting-edge AI infrastructure.

Unveiled at the AI Action Summit in Paris, this milestone reinforces G42’s commitment to advancing AI innovation globally while delivering innovative AI capabilities from the UAE to the world. By integrating the latest AMD Instinct accelerator technologies, Core42 will equip French enterprises, researchers, and innovators with the computational capabilities needed to develop and scale sophisticated AI models, agents, applications and research. The facility is expected to be fully operational by mid 2025.

The investment represents a commitment by G42 to foster strategic partnerships within the European AI ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation across industries. These strategic arrangements guarantee that France’s AI-driven enterprises have direct access to industry-leading AI infrastructure, further positioning the country as a center for AI excellence.

Commenting on the announcement, Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 and CEO of Core42, said, "France is taking bold strides in AI innovation, and G42 is proud to contribute to this effort. By deploying AMD GPUs, we are not only strengthening Europe’s AI infrastructure but also enabling enterprises and researchers to accelerate innovation at scale. Our collaboration with local providers ensures seamless access to the computational power needed to drive the next wave of AI advancement in France and beyond."

“Our strategic collaboration with G42 will help energize the French AI ecosystem, providing the compute capacity needed to enable the local AI start-ups and AI pioneers who are driving state-of-the-art innovation and strengthening the French economy," said Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO. “Our work with G42 is the latest example of our commitment to combine open ecosystems with industry-leading AMD AI technologies to empower public institutions and private enterprises to harness the full potential of AI.”

“We are extremely proud to count Core42 among our esteemed clientele and thrilled to take on the challenge of deploying their largest AI supercomputer in Europe within just 20 weeks,” said Charles-Antoine Beyney, CEO of DataOne.

G42’s investment in France is a testament to its mission of shaping the future of AI through strategic global partnerships and advanced infrastructure. As the demand for AI compute continues to surge, Core42 remains at the forefront of this transformation providing optionality with a heterogeneous AI cloud offering that includes multiple AI accelerator options expanding their global footprint, strengthening AI accessibility and driving AI-powered advancements across Europe and beyond. In addition, AMD brings extensive experience in engaging with the French AI startup ecosystem. It looks to continue supporting innovative startups in the region through its venture program, AMD Ventures.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

To know more visit www.g42.ai.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.

About DataOne

DataOne is Europe’s first company fully dedicated to the design, construction, operation, and financing of next-generation AI-driven sustainable data centers. DataOne's cutting-edge facilities are engineered to handle extreme computing demands, supporting high-density racks from 60kW to an unprecedented 500kW.

With GIGA-scale infrastructures being developed in Lyon and Grenoble (France), DataOne is pioneering the future of ultra-efficient, high-performance and sustainable AI data centers. New global locations will be announced soon.

For more information: www.dataone.eu , follow DataOne on LinkedIn