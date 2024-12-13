Fils will integrate climate action insights and offset solutions into Fuze’s digital asset ecosystem.

Fuze will expand Fils’ reach by enabling sustainability solutions across banks and fintechs in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a groundbreaking partnership poised to reshape the region’s financial and environmental landscape, Fuze, a leading digital assets infrastructure provider in MENA, and Fils, an award-winning platform embedding sustainability and climate action into business operations, have joined forces to launch the first-of-its-kind sustainable digital asset solution in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. This partnership represents a critical milestone for both companies as they combine advanced financial solutions with bold environmental action.

This collaboration will integrate blockchain-powered solutions through Fils’ use of the Layer-1 blockchain, ensuring transparency, traceability, and trust in every transaction, creating a seamless way for customers to measure and offset the carbon footprint of their digital asset purchases, supporting regional institutions and fintechs in meeting sustainability goals while navigating the growing demand for digital assets, and to lead in sustainability by aligning with global ESG goals.

The importance of this initiative is also underscored by the UAE’s rapidly growing digital assets market, which is projected to generate $453 million in revenue by the end of 2024, with further growth expected to surpass $616 million by 2028.

Nameer Khan, Founder and CEO of Fils, commented:

"Our partnership with Fuze represents a milestone for both fintech and sustainability in the region. By embedding climate action directly into the digital assets ecosystem and leveraging the power of our blockchain technology, we’re providing the most comprehensive and first-of-its-kind solution that not only meets but exceeds global ESG expectations. This partnership underlines the growing importance of aligning financial innovation with environmental responsibility. Together, we are building the rails for a future where every transaction contributes to a greener planet, demonstrating how fintech can lead the charge in achieving net-zero goals."

Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf), Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze, shared:

"Our partnership with Fils underscores Fuze's commitment to innovation and responsibility. As digital assets become a mainstay for financial institutions, embedding sustainability in these transactions is essential for long-term growth and environmental stewardship. Together with Fils, we’re setting a new standard for green finance in the region."

Strategic Impact

This partnership includes the following initiatives:

Providing real-time data on the environmental impact of digital asset transactions, empowering customers to make informed decisions. Offsetting Mechanisms: Enabling customers to offset the carbon footprint of their transactions seamlessly, fostering climate-positive actions.

Enabling customers to offset the carbon footprint of their transactions seamlessly, fostering climate-positive actions. Ecosystem Support: Helping banks and fintechs across the region adopt sustainable practices, aligning with global ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) standards.

The collaboration between Fuze and Fils reflects a shared vision for responsible innovation. By integrating sustainability into digital assets, the partnership supports businesses in achieving both financial and environmental goals, paving the way for a greener economy.

About Fils:

Fils is an award-winning enterprise-grade digital infrastructure platform dedicated to embedding sustainability into every transaction. Recognized by PwC and Deloitte, Fils has partnered with some of the region’s leading names. Currently, the Fils network supports over 105 banks, 1.5 million merchants, and 4 million wallets. Leveraging innovative fintech and blockchain technologies, Fils provides businesses with the tools to integrate climate-positive solutions across industries. Fils is at the forefront of transforming the financial landscape to foster sustainability, building trust through transparency and integrity.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering banks and fintechs cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products. Fuze was co-founded by Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Arpit Mehta, and Srijan Shetty.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to integrate and embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion, Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently. Fuze also offers crypto payment solutions, facilitating global, real-time, multi-currency transactions for businesses.

In August 2023, Fuze announced a record-breaking seed funding of $14mn, the largest of its kind for a digital assets infrastructure startup in the region. The round was led by Further Ventures with participation from New York’s Liberty City Ventures. The team at Fuze supports the rapidly accelerating digital assets ecosystem, working collaboratively with regulators on a long-term view of the industry.

For more details, visit www.fuze.finance and https://filsnow.com/