Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fuze, one of the Middle East and Turkey’s fastest-growing financial infrastructure providers, has partnered with Exaforce to achieve regulatory compliance through AI-driven security operations. It reinforces Fuze’s commitment and continuous investment in the most robust measures to safeguard its customers.

Exaforce was founded by tech leaders who have pioneered AI and cybersecurity at companies such as Google, F5 and Palo Alto Networks. In April 2025, Exaforce was backed with a $75 million Series A funding round anchored by leading investors Mayfield, Khosla Ventures, and Thomvest Ventures, to reimagine the future of security and operations with AI.

Fuze co-founder and CTO, Srijan R Shetty, said: “Security and compliance are the backbone of financial infrastructure. By embedding Exaforce into Fuze’s stablecoin platform, we’re exceeding regulatory expectations and setting a new standard for how AI can safeguard digital asset ecosystems. This partnership ensures that our customers, partners, and regulators can trust Fuze to deliver innovation, resilience and security at scale.”

Marco Rodrigues, co-founder and Head of Customer Engineering at Exaforce, added: “Fuze is pioneering the future of regulated digital assets in MENA, and we’re proud to power their security and compliance journey. With our multi-model AI for security operations, Fuze gains continuous visibility, faster investigations, and proactive defense against both external and insider threats. Together, we’re proving that AI-led compliance can transform risk management in financial markets.”

Fuze is deploying Exaforce’s AI-driven Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service to strengthen its stablecoin infrastructure and set a new benchmark for secure, compliant digital asset rails.

By embedding Exaforce AI at the core of its compliance framework, Fuze can now detect and resolve issues automatically, cut investigation times by up to 94%, and significantly reduce engineering hours spent on manual adjustments. The result is lower operational and regulatory risk, while enabling a safer, more transparent, and globally scalable digital asset ecosystem across the MENA region.

The new technology ensures enterprise-grade compliance for banks, fintechs and partners, with advanced visibility across wallets, APIs, GitHub, cloud and code repositories. Built on a Zero Trust security framework and enhanced with LLM-driven intelligence, it continuously validates every interaction and identifies anomalies in real time. With 24/7 monitoring, automatic threat detection, and proactive risk mitigation, Fuze is reinforcing trust among regulators, liquidity providers and financial institutions while ensuring resilience across the entire digital ecosystem.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.