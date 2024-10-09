Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Future Food Foundry (3F), headquartered in the UAE and a leader in transformative agri-food technology, announces a significant investment in Greeneration, a longevity brand company. This strategic deal is a pivotal step forward for 3F in creating an ecosystem of unique companies and technologies that are revolutionizing the future of food production.

Greeneration has quickly become a key player in Dubai’s agricultural landscape. The high-end specialty greens vertical farm specializes in growing hyperlocally and supplying premium edible flowers, microgreens, and specialty leaves tailored to the needs of high-end culinary professionals.

With this investment, 3F supports Greeneration in expanding beyond premium ingredients for fine dining. Greeneration’s ultimate vision is a longevity brand company, focused on health and sustainability. This new direction will encompass superfoods, adaptogens, medical herbs, and more, offering products that support long-term vitality and holistic well-being for end customers.

The strategic tranche will be used by Greeneration to achieve breakeven and launch the first sub-brands of the longevity platform while continuing to support the food safety, and the culinary excellence of the UAE.

Leo Musatov, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Future Food Foundry commented, "Our investment in Greeneration marks a pivotal moment in 3F's mission to create a new generation of superfoods with restorative health benefits. Greeneration’s rapid commercial success showcases their innovative approach, quickly becoming a leader in the sector and establishing a financially self-sustainable company. While technology is a key enabler, their product focus on novel functional foods aimed at extending life spans is transforming the business into a 'longevity brand company.' As we continue to grow, this partnership not only reinforces Greeneration’s success but also supports our commitment to enhancing food security in the UAE, ensuring that the region can thrive independently amidst global food supply challenges."



“We are thrilled to partner with Future Food Foundry as we share the same vision for the future of food,” said Roman Ulyanov, Founder of Greeneration. “This investment not only strengthens our financial success as a supplier of high-end ingredients for HoReCa but also supports our transition towards a longevity brand company. We are bringing a new product category to the market, centered on sustainable health, anti-aging, holistic wellness, and preventive care, paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.”

The UAE’s heavy reliance on food imports has long posed a challenge to the nation’s food security. By supporting Greeneration’s growth and expansion, 3F is directly contributing to reducing this reliance and advancing the UAE’s vision for a resilient and self-sufficient food system. Greeneration’s vertical farming techniques, which include water-efficient hydroponic systems and environmentally responsible practices, align perfectly with 3F’s mission to blend innovative technologies with traditional knowledge for a more sustainable future.



For more information, please visit Future Food Foundry on: https://futurefoodfoundry.com/ OR Greeneration on: https://greeneration.ae/

About Future Food Foundry

Future Food Foundry (3F) is an agri-food technology firm dedicated to developing, building, managing, and distributing advanced high-tech solutions for sustainable plant superfoods, controlled environment agriculture and alternative proteins. As part of the UN-led global effort to boost food sustainability, 3F is committed to fostering a more sustainable and resilient food system.

The management team at 3F has established strong partnerships with highly advanced food tech companies in Europe, UAE, Australia and Singapore. The company is deploying an aggressive growth strategy to expand these scalable food solutions across Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets. The focus is on developing cutting-edge R&D and production facilities, and innovative go-to-market strategies in the UAE and Singapore, in collaboration with local government agencies. Future expansions will include setting up operating hubs in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions.

About Greeneration

Greeneration, a high-end vertical farm in Dubai, specializes in growing and supplying premium edible flowers, specialty greens and microgreens for HoReCa. With the recent investment from Future Food Foundry (3F), the company is expanding beyond growing premium ingredients to building a longevity brand company. Greeneration’s new direction will introduce superfoods, adaptogens, and medicinal herbs, promoting sustainable health, anti-aging, and holistic wellness to end customers. Committed to health, sustainability, and food security, Greeneration combines cutting-edge Agtech with a focus on long-term vitality and resilience.

