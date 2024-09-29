Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s culinary and social scene is set to undergo an extraordinary evolution with the launch of Adaline, a contemporary supper club blending vibrant dinner experiences featuring Old School Italian cuisine with live music. Opening this October, Adaline promises to become one of the city’s most sought-after destinations.

Located in the heart of DIFC, Adaline will become a cornerstone of Dubai’s exciting social scene, seamlessly blending old-world charm with modern flair, and reimagining the allure of a grand, intimate dinner party. Created by Fundamental Hospitality (Gaia, Shanghai Me, Alaya), renowned for delivering unforgettable guest experiences.

The menu, led by British-Nigerian Chef Izu Ani, pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage. Chef Izu commented, “At Adaline, we are shaping an experience that brings the soul of Italy to Dubai. The menu is a tribute to the timeless elegance of Italian cuisine, where every dish tells a story. Every detail is designed to leave a lasting impression.”

Adaline, with its leading cocktail experts, has curated a drinks menu that honors traditional Italian aperitifs and classic cocktails, offering a selection that is both familiar and surprising.

“At Fundamental Hospitality, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence with every new project,” said Evgeny Kuzin, Founder and Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality. “With Adaline, we are introducing a fresh and unprecedented concept to Dubai’s landscape – one that seamlessly blends luxury with versatility, making it the ideal venue for any occasion.”

Adaline’s interior design has been crafted by Studio ABM, led by Anthea Bosch-Moschini, capturing the depth and elegance of the Jazz Age. The result is an immersive, luxurious yet inviting atmosphere.

Music is at the core of the Adaline experience, with live performances designed to ignite a sense of nostalgia. Each night, guests will enjoy live bands blending jazz, modern soul, and anthems from the 1990s and 2000s. The music enhances the ambiance, allowing for intimate conversations or the chance to dance the night away.

Adaline will open in October, offering guests a first taste of its culinary excellence, live entertainment, and energetic atmosphere. Operating hours: 5 PM until late, seven days a week.

About Adaline

Adaline is Dubai's newest venue, located in the heart of the DIFC, Dubai. Adaline is a project by Fundamental Hospitality, known for its expertise in creating unique and unforgettable venues. Adaline is set to redefine the standard for luxury dining and entertainment in Dubai, with a focus on traditional Italian cuisine, classic cocktails, and live music that evokes a sense of nostalgia.

About Fundamental Hospitality

Founded in 2011, Fundamental Hospitality is a UAE-based company that unifies the region's leading lifestyle concepts into a dynamic international ecosystem of hospitality brands. The group develops elevated, home-grown concepts that reflect the region's innovation and quality, successfully exporting them to key cities worldwide.

Renowned for its creative approach to concept development, Fundamental Hospitality delivers unique, experience-driven venues. The company has been instrumental in expanding UAE-born brands globally, with a portfolio that includes acclaimed concepts like Gaia, Shanghai Me, Alaya, and international franchises such as Scalini Dubai and Cipriani.

Operating venues across the Middle East and Europe, with ongoing expansion into the GCC, Europe, the UK, and the USA, Fundamental Hospitality continues to innovate and solidify its position as a leader in the global hospitality industry.