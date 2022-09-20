Customised all-in-one hospitality packages are now available for booking

Dubai, UAE: YASA Dubai - a leading project management company - has signed a strategic partnership with Fujairah International Airport that involves exclusive hospitality packages for football fans to fly on chartered aircraft from Fujairah International Airport to Doha, Qatar, for the football World Cup tournament (November 21-December 18, 2022).

Held every four years, the World Cup is the biggest sporting spectacle in the world, with 32 nations competing for the coveted 2022 world champions’ title.

As part of the new partnership that also includes Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority, YASA Dubai is offering football fans customised packages, enabling them to enjoy live matches of the once-in-a-lifetime football extravaganza in the Qatari capital, while also enjoying luxury 5-star hotel stay and tourism activities in Fujairah, return charter flights between Fujairah and Qatar, and limousine pickups and drop-offs.

With football fever reaching a feverish pitch across the MENA region, the YASA Dubai’s Football World Cup packages include luxury 5-star hotel stay in Fujairah, Fujairah-Doha-Fujairah charter flight, limousine airport pickup and drop-off in Fujairah, and limousine airport pickup and drop-off to a World Cup stadium in Doha.

The tailor-made packages are designed so that football lovers can depart from Fujairah in the morning, watch the World Cup match of their choice live in Doha, and return to Fujairah in the evening, to enjoy their luxury 5-start hotel stay. The packages also include YASA Dubai arranging charter flights to fly football aficionados from anywhere in the world to Fujairah and Doha during the World Cup period.

Commenting on the new collaboration between YASA Dubai, Fujairah International Airport, and Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority, Sajid Barkat, Founder & CEO, YASA Dubai, said: “This partnership builds on the core strengths of Fujairah International Airport being a world-class 24-hour airport with all aviation facilities and services, the 56-minute flight duration between Fujairah and Doha, and the unique project management experience and skills of YASA Dubai in providing tailor-made bespoke services for groups and VIPs involving global MICE and sport events.”

Having signed the partnership agreement in Fujairah on behalf of YASA Dubai, Khakan Liaqat, Managing Director, YASA Dubai, said: “The exclusive hospitality packages we have launched in partnership with Fujairah International Airport, and Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority, will allow football lovers the unique opportunity to see their favourite national teams live in action in Doha by flying to Qatar from the comfort of their luxury hotel in Fujairah, while also being able to enjoy the unique attractions of Fujairah city, including its beautiful beaches overlooking the Indian Ocean, breathtaking desert landscapes, rich Emirati culture and traditional Arabian hospitality.”

Liaqat added: “Located on the picturesque east coast of the UAE, at the foothills of the mighty Hajar Mountains, Fujairah is the UAE’s heritage emirate. Apart from offering visitors many hidden gems to discover, Fujairah also offers easy connectivity to Dubai and other UAE cities.”

Esmaeil Al Boloushi, General Manager, Fujairah International Airport, said: “The Fujairah International Airport, strongly backed by the Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Ministry and the hospitality industry is aiming on making this partnership with YASA Dubai a remarkable journey. This is just the beginning. We hope YASA Dubai and Fujairah International Airport will go a long way in making this a unique partnership in developing a new business corridor from Fujairah.

“Among the many distinctive features, Fujairah International Airport enjoys a 24-hour operation, with no slots and no departure/arrival delay due to air traffic congestion. The design and the functioning of the airport are set in such that every passenger availing of the YASA Dubai World Cup package will enjoy a customised experience, especially as aircraft parking is just a few steps away from the departure/arrivals gate, and the passengers will be able to go through airport procedures without any hassle,” Al Boloushi added.

Al Boloushi added: “The east coast where Fujairah is located is a destination that is perfect for relaxation with nature and geography distinct to the Arabian Peninsula; thereby events are planned by the hotel and tourism teams taking the World Cup fans' requirements and interests into consideration. Many surprise packages with local events and sightseeing ventures to hidden gems will also be announced in association with YASA Dubai.”

The 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar are being held at Lusail Stadium, Al Bayat Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

