Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: This year at ADIPEC, Fugro, the leading global Geo-data specialist, will be showcasing its ground-breaking remote and autonomous solutions that will help the energy sector reduce carbon emissions and enable safer, more cost-efficient offshore operations.

Visitors to Fugro’s stand (No. 432, hall 4) will get to step inside a Remote Operations Centre (ROC) and see the region’s first Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) operated live from the stand. Fugro celebrated the arrival of the region’s first-ever class-built USV, in September shortly after the unveiling of their new offices in the United Arab Emirates.

With the significant rise in robotic technology, AI analytics and big data modelling, remote and autonomous solutions are at the forefront of the transformation and will enable faster data processing, and data delivery, leading to quicker and more efficient decision-making.

Throughout the event, Fugro experts will be available to meet and share insights on their net-zero vessels, real-time data delivery portals, touchless subsea vision technologies, and high-speed hydrography solutions.

Tim Lyle, Group Director Middle East and India said: “Remote and autonomous technology now plays an essential role in delivering cleaner, safer and more cost-efficient solutions. Our cutting-edge remote solutions will play a critical supporting role in achieving the UAE’s vision for net-zero emissions by 2050.”

-Ends-

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 9000 talented people in 59 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2021, revenue amounted to EUR 1.5 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com