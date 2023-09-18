Saudi Arabia: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (known as GEOSA) has awarded Fugro a contract to conduct a comprehensive survey of Saudi Arabia’s eastern coastline with the primary objective of improving the safety and efficiency of shipping navigation.

Covering an area of over 11,000 km², Fugro will deploy its High-Speed Hydrography Solution; a combination of Airborne Lidar Bathymetry (ALB), vessel-based acoustic methods and advanced processing techniques to acquire and analyse Geo-data in compliance with International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) standards. These technologies will be deployed by a team of international hydrographic experts, including those with prior experience working on GEOSA contracts.

Fugro will partner with IIC Technologies, a specialist in nautical chart creation, to develop the final project deliverables. Fugro and IIC Technologies have a successful track record of delivering similar hydrographic projects for GEOSA (previously GASGI) since 2010.

Marco Filippone, Solution Director Hydrography at Fugro said: “We're honoured to play a pivotal role in enhancing the safety and efficiency of shipping navigation along Saudi Arabia's eastern coastline. By utilizing our cutting-edge hydrographic technologies, we're committed to delivering rapid and reliable data in compliance with international standards. This project is a testament to our long-standing relationship with GEOSA and global track record in delivering high-speed hydrographic surveys.”

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 57 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2022, revenue amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com