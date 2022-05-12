Dubai among the TOP 5 strongest destinations of the FTI GROUP

Bookings on 2019 level with increasing length of stay and more families

Meeting Point Emirates opens up new source markets

Munich/Dubai – On the occasion of the Arabian Travel Market ATM 2022 in Dubai, one of the world's largest international travel trade fairs, the FTI GROUP takes stock of one of its strongest destinations. "Before and during the pandemic, Dubai was always among the TOP-5 of our most demanded destinations," confirms FTI Group CEO Ralph Schiller. The FTI Group CEO travelled to ATM 2022 in person to take account of the close partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism DET. He emphasizes: "Dubai is an extremely important market for us and the intensive cooperation with the DET is a supporting pillar for our activities. Together, we want to continue to tell the emirate's success story and expand it with new chapters."

Dubai's 'news stream' fuels demand

The fact that Dubai was consistently among the FTI GROUP's top destinations was also due to the emirate's well-organized corona management. "Dubai has thus been able to win the trust of travellers. This is reflected in our incoming bookings: Currently, the figures for us as tour operator and market leader for Oriental holidays in the German-speaking source markets as well as in France and the Netherlands are again at the level of 2019. On the other hand, this customer confidence is also reflected in an extended length of stay: While our guests stayed an average of 5.9 nights in Dubai before Corona, they now opt for a stay of 7.3 nights on average," Schiller analyses the figures.

One driver of the positive booking trends is undoubtedly the consistently diverse range of new attractions and openings in the city of superlatives. For many FTI GROUP guests in recent months, the World Expo, which ran until March 31, 2022, was a decisive argument for a trip to Dubai. But Dubai can also convince beyond the EXPO2020. New attractions for travellers include the AIN Dubai Ferris wheel, which has been doing its rounds since last October, or the Museum of the Future with its spectacular cyclid architecture, which only went into operation in February 2022. In addition, there are numerous hotel openings. "With the ‘One Central” the 25hours chain will soon open its first hotel in the Emirates. The 'Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort' welcomes guests as a luxury hideaway on The World islands since December. The city hotel 'W Dubai Mina Seyahi' with its impressive roof terrace infinity pool has only been open to holidaymakers for a few days. Soon, smaller boutique hotels will also open in West Beach on the Palm – and all this is just a small part of the numerous hospitality novelties in Dubai," says Elia Gad, Strategic Destination Officer at the FTI GROUP. "All these properties are incorporated into our program, which we are continuously expanding, thus maintaining our unchallenged market leadership in our source markets. We already offer our guests over 500 hotels just for Dubai. Add to this our far-reaching, strategic partnership with Emirates and our exclusive full charter in the German market from Berlin to Dubai World Central with three rotations per week from the coming winter season."

High repeat rate and family growth

With the constant flow of news from attractions and hotels as well as a close-knit flight network for the source markets of the FTI GROUP, the emirate is not only interesting for first-timers, but also especially for repeat visitors. Compared to other air travel destinations, Dubai has a high regular guest rate. One target group in particular stands out: Families. "Dubai is a very child-friendly destination with its many water and theme parks, beaches by the calm sea and numerous offers for the youngsters. More and more families among our guests are taking this in account – from the 2019/20 tourist year to 2020/21, we are once again seeing an increase of 3 per cent in family bookings for Dubai," Ralph Schiller notes. Recommendations for families include facilities such as the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which has its own aqua park, or the renowned Atlantis The Palm, which is generally one of the bestsellers in the worldwide portfolio of the FTI GROUP. "The all-inclusive concept is particularly attractive for families," Schiller notes in this context. "In this respect, Dubai is taking on a pioneering role in the destinations on the Arabian Peninsula. Soon, 30 all-inclusive resorts will be bookable."

Incoming Agency Meeting Point Emirates opens up new source markets from Dubai

At ATM 2022, FTI Group CEO Ralph Schiller was joined by representatives from the FTI Product Management and the destination management company Meeting Point Emirates, which is based in Dubai. The incoming agency is one of the largest subsidiaries of Meeting Point International and looked after more than 350,000 satisfied travellers in all emirates in the pre-Corona year. Meanwhile, Meeting Point Emirates is seeing a recovery in key source markets. "We expect to close the current financial year at our DMC with about 80 per cent of the volume generated in 2019," says Ralph Schiller. In addition to the tour operators of the FTI GROUP itself, the Dubai-based agency's clients include other major tour operators, OTAs and bed banks from Germany, the UK, Scandinavia, France, Italy, Spain, Eastern Europe and the Gulf States. "Over the past few years, Meeting Point Emirates has developed into a leading B2B service provider for incoming travel with an ever-growing database. However, we are not resting on our laurels and continue to set our sights high," says Schiller. He explains: "We are currently strengthening our strategic focus on further growth with our partners in the established source markets, but we are also pioneering the development of new important source markets such as Japan and South Korea from Dubai. Our clear goal is to further consolidate our market-leading position as a globally operating DMC in the Emirates as well as in the entire Gulf region."

-Ends-

About FTI GROUP

With its tourism brands, the FTI GROUP is the third largest tour operator in Europe. Among others, it includes FTI Touristik, the short-term tour operator 5vorFlug, the car rental broker driveFTI, the destination management company Meeting Point International as well as the hotel lines LABRANDA Hotels & Resorts, Design Plus Hotels, Kairaba Hotels & Resorts and Lemon & Soul. Important sales channels are Europe's largest TV travel shopping channel sonnenklar.TV, an FTI GROUP partner, as well as the online B2B accommodation provider Youtravel. Group-owned service centres handle the processing of bookings. The group, which is headquartered in Munich and has subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland, France and the Netherlands, employs more than 11,000 people worldwide and achieved consolidated sales of around 4.1 billion euros in the 2018/19 financial year. Further info at www.fti-group.com.

About Meeting Point Emirates

Meeting Point Emirates, a subsidiary of Meeting Point International and thus part of the FTI GROUP, is a leading destination management company based in Dubai and has played a key role in the development of tourism in the Emirates since its establishment in February 2010. The company serves its clients with a team of more than 250 multilingual experts and offers its clients access to static content consisting of a portfolio of more than 500 hotels, dynamic offers and unique time-to-market products. Meeting Point Emirates' unique structure and dedicated, experienced team of commercial managers supports every business model. From FIT, charter flights, groups to tailor-made programs and VIP services, destination expertise and continuous product development ensure competitive advantages for partners and unforgettable journeys for holidaymakers. Meeting Point Emirates supports its partners with a portfolio of more than 50 excursions, multilingual and expert tour guides and representatives. In addition, Meeting Point Emirates offers its partners transfers with its own and escorted fleet, competitive prices and the guarantee of the highest quality and safety. The company focuses its efforts and expertise on ensuring competitiveness and efficiency for its B2B clients by providing impeccable service, state-of-the-art technology and first-class management support in a modern, unique and professional environment.