Dubai, United Arab Emirates — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced its relocation to offices in the Burj Daman in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”). The move to larger premises also brings the firm’s wholly owned businesses FTI Capital Advisors and Delta Partners together in one location and enhances scope for future team expansion within each operation.

The office was formally opened by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum on 21 September. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed said, “FTI Consulting’s combined presence in DIFC is excellent news for the Dubai business community. Our nation is a hub of choice for leading companies around the world who seek the insight and support of FTI Consulting’s expert-led business advisory services when they face opportunities and challenges. The firm’s expanded presence will serve the changing needs in our thriving market and across the Middle East.”

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor, DIFC, said: “We welcome FTI Consulting’s expansion as we together shape the future of innovation, partnerships, and finance. DIFC is passionate about driving growth in our capacity as the leading global financial centre in the MEASA region to ensure our international financial and business community continue to thrive and enhance contribution to the economy.”

“Our move to a single office in the DIFC is excellent news for our people and clients alike,” said Vikas Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East and Africa. “At FTI Consulting, we are proud to be a Great Place to Work employer in the United Arab Emirates. This office move will only further our ability to attract and nurture leading talent to help our clients achieve their goals in across the Middle East.”

FTI Consulting professionals in Dubai deliver a range of sophisticated business advisory services including construction-related solutions, corporate finance, cybersecurity, disputes, expert witness, financial crime, risk and compliance management, forensic and digital investigations, investment banking, strategy consulting and strategic communications. The office building, which is LEED Silver certified, provides a collaborative and energy-efficient workspace for employees and visiting clients.

Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting, added, “Whether it is construction, corporate finance, public sector or telecoms, media and tech, our collective offering to businesses in the region is unrivalled. This move will strengthen collaboration across our teams and further our ability to leverage the best expertise for each client project.”

FTI Consulting’s new office location in Dubai continues the firm’s investment to serve clients in the Middle East. Last month, FTI Consulting enhanced its presence in Abu Dhabi with a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates capital. In October 2022, the firm established a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.