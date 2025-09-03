Award-winning crews, world-famous Austrian hospitality and charm turn the medium-haul flight operated by the A320neo fleet into the perfect gateway to wintry Austria.

Special booking offers ensure a great winter travel experience – round-trip fares start from just AED 1.415 in Economy Class.

Christmas spirit everywhere: luxury winter-sale shopping, joyful New Year’s Eve celebrations, glamorous ball nights in Vienna’s historic palaces, plus a thick blanket of snow in the mountains with plenty of winter sports opportunities in ideally crisp, sunny weather – welcome to wintertime in Austria!

Perfectly timed for all guests from the Arab region who love to slip into warm winter outfits: Austrian Airlines will add five nonstop flights per week (Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday) from Dubai to Vienna to its winter flight schedule 2025/2026 – with the inaugural flight leaving Vienna on Dec 1 and the first flight from Dubai on Dec 2.

During the absolute best season for all winter lovers to travel, flight OS90 departs in Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 06:05, with arrival in Vienna after a flight time of around six hours at 09:25 – ideal for starting the day with a world-famous Viennese breakfast, or for connecting seamlessly to over 120 onward destinations within Europe through Austrian Airlines’ Vienna hub. For the return journey to Dubai, travelers have the entire day at their disposal: flight OS89 departs Vienna International Airport (VIE) at 18:55, arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 03:40 local time.

The route between Dubai and Vienna – covering between 4,200 and 4,400 kilometers depending on routing – will be operated with Austrian Airlines’ A320neo medium-haul aircraft. The use of these narrow body aircraft also enables particularly attractive pricing: Economy Class round trips start from AED 1.415 in the Light fare (including 8kg hand luggage) and from AED 1.815 with hand luggage plus 23kg checked baggage. Business Class round trips (including two pieces of hand luggage and two checked bags, Do&Co catering, and a free middle seat in the A320neo configuration of “European Business Class”) are available from AED 7.935. Important to know for all guests – there is no wireless connectivity and no inflight entertainment on the A320neo. Bookings can be easily made online www.austrian.com

A hallmark of Austrian Airlines are its outstanding crews and staff, internationally recognized and awarded multiple times – most recently at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards 2025: the red-white-red airline has already been honoured first in the ‘Best Airline Staff in Europe’ category eight times. It has also won awards for ‘Best Airline in Western Europe’, ‘Best Premium Economy Dining’ and three times in the ‘Best Business Class Dining’ category. Austrian Airlines has also been awarded in sub-categories such as ‘Best Airline Staff Europe’.

Dressed in their iconic red uniforms, they welcome guests with warm smiles and genuine Austrian charm from the very first moment on board. The celebrated Austrian hospitality continues throughout the journey, with Austrian’s trusted service concept and the culinary highlights of Do&Co catering for business class and the “Melangerie,” offering Austrian specialties and refreshments. In addition, starting in December, passengers will also be able to personalize their journey with some extra options before boarding/during the flight.

About Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines is Austria's leading airline with a worldwide route network of more than 120 destinations. With its hub at Vienna Airport, Austrian Airlines connects Austria with Europe and the whole world. As Austria's flag carrier, Austrian Airlines embodies highest service quality and acts responsibly to society and the environment. Austrian Airlines aims to achieve a neutral CO2 balance by 2050 through reduction and compensation measures. Already by 2030, Austrian wants to halve its net CO2 emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. Austrian Airlines' environmental management has been validated according to the EMAS standard since 2023.

Austrian Airlines is part of Lufthansa Group, Europe’s largest airline group, and a member of the Star Alliance, the first global group of international airlines.

