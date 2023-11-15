Dubai, UAE: Frater Lighting, a leading LED lighting and accessories manufacturer and part of the AW Rostamani Group, debuted at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2023. With a resolute commitment to energy efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, Frater Lighting is positioning itself as a driving force behind the UAE's vision to become a catalyst of sustainability and efficiency. The show will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 15th to 17th, 2023.

In the face of a competitive LED lighting market, Frater Lighting's participation in WETEX 2023 is an opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge lighting solutions and a tangible representation of the company's alignment with the UAE Government's ambition to be a model of efficiency and sustainability. According to a report by IMARC Group, the UAE LED lighting market is strongly driven by lighting replacement and retrofit projects. The market is estimated to reach AED 4.1 billion in 2023, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% in the next three years.

"In every aspect of our business, from innovation to execution, we are aligned with the UAE's vision to lead the world in sustainable practices," stated Huda Al Rustamani, Venture CEO at AW Rostamani Group. "As a prominent UAE manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting products, Frater combines innovation and reliability to deliver solutions that lead the way in the industry. We're here to shine a light on the path to a greener, more efficient future. Our 'end-to-end solution provider' approach for retrofit projects exemplifies our dedication to creating an energy-efficient landscape that resonates with the UAE's drive for excellence."

As the UAE Government undertakes dynamic initiatives to transform into a greener and more sustainable nation, Frater Lighting approaches the challenge with its diverse portfolio of high-efficiency lighting products specially crafted for retrofit projects.

The company enhances living and working environments by transforming inefficient lighting systems into robust, energy-saving solutions. It contributes significantly to energy conservation and cost reduction – a perfect synergy with the UAE's broader objectives. A highlight of the company’s participation at the show will be a captivating car park mock-up that could save up to 85% lighting energy consumption with a payback of less than one year. These highly efficient LED lighting can achieve 170 Lumen/W, which is 50% more energy efficient than typical LED lighting.

With over 23 years of industry experience, Frater is ready to educate visitors with its commitment to sustainable lighting solutions and turnkey approach to retrofit projects. Frater Lighting's participation in WETEX 2023 will unveil an exhibition stand designed to immerse visitors in a world of efficiency and sustainability. Attendees can explore an array of products and solutions that encapsulate the company's dedication to energy efficiency and reliability, a commitment that echoes the UAE's call for sustainable development.

Customers can visit Frater Lighting booth at Arena 1 Hall, AR-H8, during WETEX 2023 to witness how the company's commitment to energy efficiency is working to seamlessly integrate its products with the UAE's pioneering sustainability vision.

About AW Rostamani Group:

Founded in 1954 by Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, the AW Rostamani Group was established in Dubai with the vision of enriching customers' life experiences by introducing innovative products, services, and solutions into the market. Today, AW Rostamani Group is one of the Middle East's leading and reputable organisations, with a strong presence in the UAE where it distributes prominent brands, and India. It employs more than 3,800 employees with a turnover of $2 billion across diverse industries, including automotive Arabian Automobiles Company, one of its subsidiaries, is the sole distributor of Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates real estate, interior fit out, lighting solutions, retail, and IT. For further information please log on to - https://www.awrostamani.com/en.

About Frater Lighting:

Frater Lighting is a leading UAE manufacturer specializing in energy-efficient LED lighting products and solutions. With over two decades of experience, Frater Lighting is committed to providing end-to-end retrofit solutions that transform lighting systems into sustainable, cost-effective, and environment-friendly solutions. For further information please visit - Fraterlighting.com

