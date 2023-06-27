​​​​​Frasers Hospitality, a strategic business unit of Frasers Property, has further expanded its presence in the Middle East with the entry into a new management agreement to operate Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain. This is in partnership with Seef Properties, a leading integrated real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This development cements Frasers Hospitality’s presence in the Middle East region following its recent recognition as the ‘Middle East's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2022’ in the World Travel Awards.

The development comes as Frasers Hospitality strengthens its long-standing partnership with Seef Properties through an extension of its existing management agreement of Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain to 2031.

The newly anticipated Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain will offer 63 gold-standard serviced apartment units across a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, spread over three floors. This will include nine one-bedroom serviced apartments, 44 two-bedroom serviced apartments and 12 three-bedroom serviced apartments, perfect for those seeking comfort in accommodations fitted with the latest technologies and modern furnishings.

Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain forms part of the Al Liwan mixed-use development under Seef Properties which has been designed to embody the essence of the ‘Live, Work and Play’ lifestyle and is nestled within the neighbourhood of Hamala with a direct connection to the Al Liwan Mall in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s primary entertainment district.

The development is ideal under the Fraser Suites brand due to its unique ability to cater to the highly premium lifestyle needs of extended-stay guests. The name, Al Liwan, reflects cohesion, unity, and togetherness, inspired by the culture of the region and speaking to the desires of discerning guests.

Alongside Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain, the new district offers numerous dining options, cafés, and leisure opportunities. At the core of the development lies the Central Plaza, a generous open space created for communal gatherings and entertainment, providing a city retreat for both visitors and residents.

Rebecca Hollants Van Loocke, COO EMEA Frasers Hospitality said, “The signing of Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain solidifies Frasers Hospitality’s commitment to renewed growth in the region with one of our first and most trusted owners. The expansion is a landmark achievement for Frasers Hospitality in the Middle East, increasing the Fraser Suites portfolio to three properties in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The signing ceremony of Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain took place today in Bahrain, attended by Mark Chan, Chief Operating Officer, COO, Frasers Hospitality, Rebecca Hollants Van Loocke, COO, Frasers Hospitality EMEA, Mariusz Tymosiewicz, General Manager of Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, Ahmed Yusuf, and representatives from Seef Properties.

Mark Chan, COO of Frasers Hospitality, commented, “The signing signifies our strong dedication to further expansion in the region and reinforces our leadership position in the extended-stay market amidst our 25th anniversary this year. The new Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain will complement the Al Liwan mixed-use development, providing an exceptional hospitality experience and redefining luxury hospitality in one of the most distinguished real estate development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said, “We are delighted to conclude this agreement with a leading company in the field of managing and operating luxury serviced apartment establishments in the world, through which we renew our constructive partnership with the prestigious Singaporean company to manage and operate Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain within the latest mixed-use project in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which has become an integrated tourist and entertainment landmark that provides the finest hospitality and retail services in the Northern Governorate, to contribute to the transformation of Hamala area into a preferred destination for a large segment of citizens, residents and tourists from different countries of the world.”

Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will join Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain and Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area Bahrain within the existing portfolio.

Frasers Hospitality has displayed consistent growth in the Middle East for nearly two decades:

Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain – Opened in 2009

Fraser Suites Doha - Opened in 2012

Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area Bahrain – Opened in 2015

Fraser Suites Riyadh – Opened in 2018

Fraser Suites Abuja – Opened in 2018

Fraser Suites Muscat – Opened in 2019

About Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain

Nestled within the neighbourhoods of Hamala in Bahrain, Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain will offer 63 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in a mixed-use development connected to the Al Liwan mall in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Hamala Area entertainment district.

The wider Al Liwan development is surrounded by residential developments, schools and is adjacent to transport links to greater Bahrain. Al Liwan will act as a focal point to the surrounding area for shopping, meeting and relaxing. A main Boulevard runs through the site connecting various uses of retail, restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment.

It is located a few kilometres from the country’s only land border; The King Fahad Causeway, which connects it with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the greater GCC region.

The property will be jointly owned by Seef Properties and Lama Real Estate W.L.L and it is anticipated to open in 4Q 2023.

About Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain

Soaring 19 storeys high against the spectacular backdrop of Bahrain’s glittering cityscape, Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain is a luxurious haven for the business elite who are driving the success of this thriving commercial hub offering studio, one, two, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments.

Prominently located in the financial district of Manama, Fraser Suites’ 90 award-winning serviced apartments in Bahrain welcome discerning business and leisure travellers with award-winning Gold Standard hospitality, located steps away from major MNCs and the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre, and directly connected to Seef Mall, the kingdom’s iconic shopping destination.

For more information, please visit: frasershospitality.com/en/bahrain/fraser-suites-seef-bahrain/

About Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality, a strategic business unit of Frasers Property, celebrates 25 years of offering memorable experiences to guests with its Gold-Standard serviced and hotel residences across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Growing from two properties in Singapore to more than 100 properties in over 20 cities, Frasers Hospitality is now one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing providers of serviced and hotel residences and investors in the long-stay lodging segment. Conceived with the lifestyle preferences of today’s discerning business and leisure travellers in mind, the global hospitality operator has three Gold-Standard serviced residence offerings – Fraser Suites, Fraser Residence and Fraser Place, a modern and eco-lifestyle brand, Modena by Fraser, and a design-led hotel residence brand, Capri by Fraser.

With a remarkable list of accolades and awards as recognition of its success, Frasers Hospitality remains committed to anticipating and exceeding the evolving needs of executive travellers with continuous innovation and intuitive service, creating a second home for guests where staff feel like family and residents feel like a community.

For more information on Frasers Hospitality, please visit frasershospitality.com/en/