Dubai, UAE — FranklinCovey Middle East, a key division of the world’s most trusted leadership development company FranklinCovey, is excited to announce the release of the Arabic edition of “Everyone Deserves a Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team.” co-authored by Dr. May Jabri alongside Scott Jeffrey Miller, Todd Davis, and Victoria Roos Olsson, is now available to the Arabic-speaking business community across the region.

Based on nearly a decade of research on what makes managers successful, Everyone Deserves a Great Manager includes field-tested tips, techniques, and the top advice from hundreds of thousands of managers all over the world.

Dive into common managerial tasks like one-on-ones, giving feedback, delegating, hiring, building team culture, and leading remote teams, with useful worksheets and a list of questions for your next interview. An approachable, engaging style using real-world stories, Everyone Deserves a Great Manager provides the blueprint for becoming the great manager every team deserves.

“Our mission in the Middle East has always been to build exceptional leaders and teams that exhibit breakthrough performance and engagement,” said Dr. Jabri. “The Arabic edition of this book is a key tool in that process, tailored to meet the unique cultural and business needs of the region.”

The Arabic edition of “Everyone Deserves a Great Manager” is available now at major bookstores throughout the Middle East and via online platforms. FranklinCovey Middle East provides a full suite of training and development solutions, accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, which features the best in content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics to ensure sustainable behavior change at scale.

For additional details about the book and to learn more about FranklinCovey Middle East’s services, please visit our website or contact our office directly.

About FranklinCovey Middle East

FranklinCovey Middle East, part of FranklinCovey Co. offers high-impact solutions in leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and education. For over 30 years, they have worked in the Middle East with public and private sector leaders across industries operating in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan .

