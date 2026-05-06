Dubai, UAE – Franklin Templeton1, a leading global asset manager with more than 35 years of experience investing in Islamic markets, today announced the launch of two new funds in its Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds (FTSF) range for Europe, Asia and Middle East investors.

FTSF Franklin Global Sukuk Ultra Short Duration Fund2 and the FTSF Franklin Shariah Systematic Global Equity Fund2 have been introduced to address increasing demand from investors for high-quality, Shariah-compliant investment solutions, further expanding Franklin Templeton’s offering across liquidity, fixed income and global equities.

Capital preservation and liquidity through global sukuk

The FTSF Franklin Global Sukuk Ultra Short Duration Fund aims to provide capital preservation and liquidity, while seeking to maximize total returns and income. The Fund invests in a highly liquid portfolio of short-dated sukuk, supranational instruments and Shariah-compliant deposits, with a focus on capital stability and income preservation, addressing growing demand for Shariah-compliant liquidity solutions among institutional investors, wealth managers and pension schemes.

Launched on 23rd April 2026, the Fund is managed by Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, Chief Investment Officer Global Sukuk, Head of Middle East Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI); Amit Jain, Portfolio Manager; and Hardeep Dogra, Portfolio Manager.

Systematic global equity exposure aligned with Shariah principles

The FTSF Franklin Shariah Systematic Global Equity Fund aims to deliver long term capital appreciation through a highly liquid, actively managed global equity strategy, consistent with Shariah principles.

Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS), the fund employs a multi-factor quantitative model to identify securities with favourable exposure to factors such as quality, value, sentiment and alternative data signals. The investment universe is screened to ensure compliance with Shariah principles, including exclusions and financial ratio filters aligned with Islamic investing standards. The fund is expected to be available to investors in May 2026 and will be managed by Chris Floyd, Portfolio Manager; and Brett Risser, Head of Quantitative Equity Portfolio Management at FTIS.

Matthew Harrison, Head of EMEA and Americas ex-US, Franklin Templeton, said: “Franklin Templeton is well recognised for its Sukuk capabilities. As one of the few global Shariah-compliant asset managers, we have investment professionals based in key Sukuk issuance hubs, including Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Riyadh, supported a global network of more than 200 investment, trading and risk professionals.The expansion of our shariah fund range reflects growing demand from institutional and wholesale clients for high‑quality Shariah‑compliant investment solutions.”

This press release does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to apply for any funds. These funds will be available for subscription through locally licensed promoters. Investors should seek professional financial advice and obtain a full explanation of any proposed investment before making a decision to invest. All investments involve risks. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Not all products and services are available in all jurisdictions.

Franklin Templeton’s Shariah-compliant strategies are supported by independent oversight from the Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board, advanced screening technology and integrated risk management processes.

About Franklin Templeton

The firm established its presence in the UAE in 2000. The office in Dubai is now the hub for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), supporting retail and institutional investors across the region including some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based locally. Building on this established regional presence, Franklin Templeton further expanded its commitment to the Middle East with the opening of its Riyadh office in March 2024.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn

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The FTSF Franklin Global Sukuk Ultra Short Duration Fund and FTSF Franklin Shariah Systematic Global Equity Fund are sub-funds of Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds (FTSF), a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV. This document is intended to be of general interest only and does not constitute legal or tax advice nor is it an offer for shares or invitation to apply for shares of the Luxembourg domiciled SICAV Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds (the “Funds”). Nothing in this document should be construed as investment advice.

Subscriptions to shares of the Funds can only be made on the basis of the current prospectus, the relevant Key Investor Information Document, accompanied by the latest available audited annual report and the latest semi-annual report if published thereafter. The Fund’s documents are available in English. The value of shares in the Fund and income received from it can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not an indicator or a guarantee of future performance. Currency fluctuations may affect the value of overseas investments. When investing in a fund denominated in a foreign currency, your performance may also be affected by currency fluctuations. An investment in the Fund entails risks which are described in the Fund’s prospectus and the relevant Key Investor Information Document.

In emerging markets, the risks can be greater than in developed markets. Investments in derivative instruments entail specific risks that may increase the risk profile of the fund and are more fully described in the Fund’s prospectus and in the relevant Key Investor Information Document.

The investment activities will be undertaken in accordance with the Shariah Guidelines. As a consequence, the performance of a Fund may possibly be lower than other investment funds that do not seek to strictly adhere to the Islamic investment criteria. The requirement to “purify” cash holdings or dividend income will likely result in payments being made to charities. The return to investors will be reduced by the amount of such payments. No shares of the Fund may be directly or indirectly offered or sold to nationals or residents of the United States of America. References to particular industries, sectors or companies are for general information and are not necessarily indicative of a fund’s holding at any one time.

In addition, a summary of investor rights is available from franklintempleton.lu​. The summary is available in English.

The sub-funds of FTSF are notified for marketing in multiple EU Member States under the UCITS Directive. FTSF can terminate such notifications for any share class and/or sub-fund at any time by using the process contained in Article 93a of the UCITS Directive.

Shares of the Funds are not available for distribution in all jurisdictions and prospective investors should confirm availability with their local Franklin Templeton representative before making any plans to invest.

Copyright © 2026 Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority

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For media Contact:

Sarah Aziz

Director Public Relations, CEEMEA

Franklin Templeton

Email: sarah.aziz@franklintempleton.com