Egypt - Synergy Capital, through its asset management arm Misr for Financial Investments Company (MFIC), in partnership with Nawy Now, announced the successful oversubscription and early close of the Misr for Financial Investments – First Issuance Fund, which raised EGP 443m within just 10 days of its launch.

Nawy Now, a subsidiary of Nawy and licensed by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), offers innovative mortgage solutions with rapid approvals and flexible payment structures for ready-to-move homes — effectively bridging Egypt’s real estate and capital markets.

The fund represents the first transferable-assets fund in Egypt and the Middle East dedicated to acquiring debt instruments backed by Ijarah-based mortgage portfolios. It also marks the first instance of qualified individual investors participating directly alongside major financial institutions, with retail investors accounting for 22% of total subscriptions.

Structured under FRA Decree No. 98/2020, the fund introduces a new transferable-assets Ijarah-backed mortgage fund framework designed to unlock liquidity, enhance market transparency, and broaden access to high-yield, fixed-income opportunities.

Mohamed Seddiek, Founder of Synergy Capital and Managing Director of MFIC, said: “Achieving full subscription in only ten days marks a turning point for Egypt’s financial markets. For the first time, mortgage-backed structures have become accessible to qualified individual investors — transforming what was once an institutional domain into a democratized investment class. This success reflects our team’s resilience and the regulator’s commitment to real innovation.”

Mona Shalaby, Co-Founder of Synergy Capital and Head of Investment Banking, added that the fund serves as “a model for how Egypt can deliver transparent, high-value financial products that attract both institutional and retail capital.”

Amr Malek, CFO of Nawy, said the fund demonstrates how a PropTech platform like Nawy can directly drive financial innovation by linking real estate with capital markets to create sustainable investment opportunities, “positioning Egypt at the forefront of financial transformation in the Middle East.”

Omar El Barouny, Managing Director of Nawy Now, commented: “This step strengthens Egypt’s position as a financial innovation hub by creating a scalable model that enhances liquidity and delivers transparent, high-yield opportunities to investors. It reinforces our belief in the Nawy Now model, which is built to redefine how capital flows into real estate — aligning long-term value creation with investor trust.”

