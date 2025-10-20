Cairo: Egypt’s AI startup Nanovate has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by a group of angel investors, according to a press release.

The startup will use the new funding to expand in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, strengthen CRM and ERP integrations, invest in AI R&D, and grow its team across industries.

Founded in early 2025 by Nancy Madbouly and Ahmed Gamal, Nanovate develops end-to-end Arabic AI solutions, including chat and voice agents, automation systems, and a beta dashboard for no-code Arabic AI deployment.

Nanovate is backed by MINT Incubator, EG Bank, and Raya FutureTECH Accelerator.

The startup aims to bridge the gap between AI innovation and the Arabic-speaking world by offering technology that understands and reflects the region’s linguistic diversity, covering 22 Arabic dialects.

Moreover, Nanovate launched the beta version of its AI dashboard, enabling companies to build their own Arabic chat agents without coding.

The platform combines language understanding, real-time speech and emotion AI, and workflow automation into a unified ecosystem.

Ahmed Gamal, Co-Founder and CEO of Nanovate, commented: “We are building technology that understands us, speaks like us, and works for our region. With this round, we’re ready to take Arabic AI to a whole new level.”

“This is not just another AI startup—it’s a movement to put Arabic at the center of global innovation,” Gamal added.

Having developed its own LLM models, Nanovate is poised to become a regional leader in Arabic AI infrastructure, setting a foundation for the next wave of intelligent, localized enterprise solutions.

