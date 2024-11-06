Riyadh: The rise of surf parks is reshaping the way surfers experience the sport, gradually shifting travel trends and spending habits. Once exclusive to ocean shores, surfing is now accessible in inland destinations, with 16% of global surfers having opting for surf parks over traditional surf trips in the past year, and 11% making multiple surf park visits instead of ocean trips. As a result, the global surfing market, valued at $4.1 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a steady 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This shift highlights the increasing appeal of surf parks for convenience and consistency in wave quality.

SEVEN Bringing Three Flow House Venues to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's integration of entertainment into its Vision 2030 plan has laid the groundwork for a new wave of unique destinations including the growing trend of surf parks. This initiative is all about creating unique attractions that fuse local culture with adventure and modern recreation. A prime example of this vision is the partnership between Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) and Flow House by FlowRider, Inc., which aims to bring a vibrant concept of combining food, beverage, and surfing entertainment to the Saudi market.

Marshall Myrman, President of FlowRider Inc., emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to be working with SEVEN to create an iconic entertainment destination that will redefine the guest experience in Saudi Arabia. Together, we're bringing the surf culture to a new audience and contributing to the Kingdom's thriving entertainment landscape. This partnership represents a pivotal development, highlighting the potential of surf parks to enhance the recreational offerings in the region with three Flow House venues under construction in Riyadh, Al Khobar, and Jeddah.”

Qiddiya Launches Region’s First Inland Surf Park

Aquarabia, the first water theme park of its kind in Saudi Arabia, and the largest in the region, is also set to make waves with the first inland surf pool in Saudi Arabia. Powered by Endless Surf’s next generation surf lagoon technology, the 32-caisson lagoon will deliver the most authentic surf experience outside of the ocean with its limitless wave customization potential and surf zones to accommodate surfers of all skill levels. The revolutionary technology allows waves to be produced every 10-16+ seconds with custom waves delivered to match the abilities of those in the pool using Endless Surf's proprietary Swell Studio software. The multiple surf zones within the lagoon ensures that surfers of different skill levels can enjoy the pool simultaneously, accommodating beginners at ‘The Shore’ and advanced surfers testing new tricks on a variety of waves peeling from ‘The Peak’—together in one session.

“Surfing is a rapidly expanding global sport with over 25 million surfers worldwide. We're excited to introduce it to the people of Saudi," commented Jamie Charlesworth, Managing Director, Middle East of WhiteWater. "Our state-of-the-art technology is poised to empower surfers to push the boundaries of their skills, while also offering a showcase for spectators as they watch the true spectacle of surfing from the many high-action views surrounding the surf lagoon in the water theme park.”

Expanding the National Entertainment Offering

By introducing groundbreaking attractions such as Flow House and Endless Surf, the Kingdom is advancing its vision of becoming a premier global destination for entertainment. These new surf venues will offer distinctive recreational experiences while boosting the local economy through increased tourism, job creation, and the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle. This initiative will enrich the quality of life of residents and expand leisure options in Saudi Arabia.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater was born in 1980 with one clear purpose, to create places where families unite and make joyful lasting memories.

We achieve this by standing alongside our customers from concept to completion of award-winning attractions, from slides to water rides and everything in between. We aim to inspire our clients by unleashing our creativity to realize their ambitions; we craft solutions which make each park unique. We are dedicated to making products that operators can count on, because we understand the importance of reliability and efficiency on the bottom line.

As market leaders, we put our success down to our attitude, in all our years we’ve never once forgotten why we’re here – to help parks solve problems, create immersive experiences, and delight guests all over the world.

We’re here to create places where fun can thrive.

About FlowRider, Inc.

FlowRider Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of WhiteWater West Industries, the world’s leading provider of aquatic entertainment experiences. With over 270 successful sheet wave installations worldwide, FlowRider has delivered its world-class attractions to some of the world’s most recognizable brands and venues, subsequently inventing an entirely new sport of flowboarding. On a mission to bring the joy of riding a wave to anyone, anywhere in the world, FlowRider’s latest product innovation, FlowSurf is a natural progression that offers a river surfing experience where riders can experience riding a real surfboard with fins.