Dubai, UAE: Intertwining the worlds of art, culture, and luxury, Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar proudly announces its collaboration with acclaimed French-Iranian artist, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. This partnership will see the incredible artist design a series of stunning works, culminating in the creation of Les Jardins Éternels, an engaging exhibition featuring two site-specific artworks that will permanently grace the walkway leading to the renowned La Méditerranée Robuchon restaurant. The two large-scale pieces, titled Jardin de la Paix and Jardin de la Vie, will embody Behnam-Bakhtiar’s latest artistic exploration, Tableau Abstrait, and further showcase the resort’s dedication to cultural enrichment.

Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar, currently in residence at Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, draws inspiration from the natural world, reflecting on human nature and evolution through his art. Moving away from synthetic materials, he utilises natural pigments derived from stones, allowing his work to resonate with the environment in a vibrant, living manner. This approach fosters a connection to the essence of life, encapsulating love, energy, and peace in a modern context, which the Jardins Éternels exemplify.

The serendipitous acquaintance between Behnam-Bakhtiar and the Four Seasons began during a chance visit to La Méditerranée, where the ambience transported him back to his cherished memories of the French Riviera. This nostalgic experience was further enhanced by his longstanding relationship with the Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat, a Four Seasons property, which inspired him to envision a unique collaboration with Four Seasons The Pearl-Qatar.

Les Jardins Éternels will not only be a visual feast but also a profound commentary on the essence of humanity. Jardin de la Paix and Jardin de la Vie will invite guests to contemplate their existence, exploring themes of evolution and connection to nature. Each piece serves as a doorway to understanding our shared humanity, encouraging viewers to reflect on their personal journey through life and the energy that binds us all.

Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar, draws inspiration from the natural world, particularly from Doha's dunes and stunning sunsets. Often seen walking along the beach at sunset, he takes energy from the sun and sea, incorporating sand from the beach into his paintings. The official inauguration of these magnificent works is to be held on the 27th of November 2024 and is set to coincide with the 2024 Doha race weekend in November.

Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar, born in 1984 in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, has garnered global acclaim for his unique peinture raclée technique. His intricate layering and scraping methods create dynamic, emotive works that reflect personal experiences and broader human narratives. With a portfolio that includes prestigious exhibitions in major venues, such as Saatchi Gallery in London and Sotheby’s in Monaco, Behnam-Bakhtiar has now firmly set his sights on Doha, where he and his family have chosen to make their new home.

As Les Jardins Éternels come to life at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, guests can look forward to experiencing a rich tapestry of art and culture that resonates deeply within the heart of Doha. This collaboration stands as a celebration of creativity, human connection, and the beauty of life itself.

For further information please email FourSeasonsQatar@Katchthis.com

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar

Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar offers bespoke accommodations and remarkable facilities within a 19-story vertical resort complete with its own private beach. Whether for a short vacation or a long-term stay, enjoy residential comfort in expansive apartments and residences ranging from one to three bedrooms, each with a fully equipped kitchen and breathtaking views of the city or sea. Be a part of The Pearl-Qatar’s premier dining destination, featuring seven restaurants and lounges – including one venue by legendary chef Joël Robuchon – and enrich your lifestyle at our Loulou Spa, the fitness centre and the pools. When it’s time to play, the Kids For All Seasons club is a resort-within-a-resort designed just for younger guests. For more information visit https://www.fourseasons.com/thepearlqatar/ or call +974 41443000