New General Manager of Kuwait City’s leading luxury address welcomes key local media representatives and social media influencers to share the latest news and updates during dinner at Hotel’s elegant rooftop restaurant

Kuwait, 25 October 2022: Members of the local media representatives and social media influencers gathered to enjoy a special ‘Meet & Greet’ event at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya recently. The city’s leading luxury destination welcomed guests for an exclusive dinner at Dai Forni restaurant, where they had the opportunity to meet the Hotel’s recently appointed General Manager Martin Kipping in the elegant surroundings of the acclaimed rooftop eatery.

Announced as the Hotel’s new General Manager in August, Kipping shared details on the latest developments at the property including upcoming initiatives aimed at driving innovation, sustainability, and immersion in arts and culture. He also outlined Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya’s ambitious plans to take hospitality to new heights, as embodied in the recent ‘Luxury is Our Love Language’ campaign that reflects the brand’s deep-rooted commitment to delivering an elevated guest experience.

Martin Kipping, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya, commented: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to welcome friends of Four Seasons from the local community and beyond to our beautiful Hotel. Since opening its doors five years ago, this exceptional property has taken its place as a shining jewel in Kuwait’s hospitality landscape, where the stunning surroundings and warm, intuitive service delivered by our team ensure guests leave with memories to last a lifetime. I am grateful for this opportunity to deepen our relationships within the community and thank members of the media for their ongoing trust and support, which has played a vital role in our success story.”

A seasoned industry leader with a 25-year international career in luxury hospitality, Kipping joined Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya in 2021 in the role of Hotel Manager. Having steered the Hotel through the challenges of the pandemic period, he is now eager to lead his team into a new era of excellence that delivers on Four Seasons vision of modern luxury with heart. Kipping’s passion for art and culture can be seen in the Hotel’s stellar collection of international contemporary art, and is set to be reflected through meaningful guest experiences that honour deep cultural connections.

To find out more about Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya or to make a reservation, please call +(965) 2200 6000 or email: reservations.kuw@fourseasons.com

