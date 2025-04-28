Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Four Seasons and Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, announce plans for the leading luxury hospitality company to assume management of a luxury beachfront resort in Al Zorah, Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Scheduled to welcome guests in 2026, Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah will open its doors following enhancements to the existing property’s amenities, accommodations, and wellness facilities. Featuring 23 villas and 74 guestrooms and suites—each with private terraces and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf—the resort, conveniently located just a 35-minute drive from the Dubai International airport, will offer a seamless blend of urban accessibility and natural tranquillity.

“We are thrilled to continue diversifying our offerings in the UAE, creating new opportunities to stay with Four Seasons in this thriving destination,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management, and Residential, Four Seasons. “In partnership with Al Zorah Development Company, we are proud to bring a world-class Four Seasons experience to life, showcasing our unparalleled luxury hospitality and service excellence to this exceptional market.”

“It is an incredible opportunity to take the pristine, pre-established foundation of this property in Al Zorah and transform it into a one-of-a-kind luxury destination that elevates its allure and appeal," says George Saad, CEO, Al Zorah Development Company. “As international interest in the region grows, we are thrilled to blend the area's character with Four Seasons standards of excellence and luxury, creating an outstanding beachfront resort experience.”

A New Luxury Hospitality Experience in Al Zorah

Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah is being designed as an exclusive retreat, featuring contemporary architecture, vast lush gardens, and an array of world-class amenities tailored to guests of all ages. Every aspect of the resort will reflect the personalized service and genuine care for which Four Seasons is renowned worldwide.

The Resort will offer a state-of-the-art fitness centre, luxurious spa facilities, a private beach, and a remarkable outdoor oasis. Highlights include private cabanas, a 280-foot (85-metre) infinity pool, an adults-only pool overlooking the sea, and a dedicated children’s pool for families to enjoy together. Guests will enjoy curated activities such as Kids For All Seasons programming, diving excursions for underwater exploration, and guided tours to discover the region’s protected mangroves, lagoons, and vibrant biodiversity. Just minutes from the resort, golf enthusiasts will have access to the Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, home to an 18-hole, par-72 golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, complemented by a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Within Al Zorah and beyond, Four Seasons award-winning culinary expertise caters to discerning guests and visitors alike. The resort’s all-day dining venue will serve international cuisine with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf; a beachfront open-air bar and grill will provide the perfect setting to enjoy the destination’s year-round balmy climate; and an Italian restaurant overlooking the sea will delight patrons with local and exotic flavours alongside awe-inspiring views from every angle.

Complemented by Four Seasons renowned commitment to industry-leading luxury hospitality and service excellence, the resort in Al Zorah will be an ideal venue for a variety of occasions. The property’s dynamic event spaces include a grand ballroom, a charming courtyard, and three versatile meeting rooms—perfect for business gatherings, intimate celebrations, and milestone events.

Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah will join the expanding portfolio of Four Seasons properties in the United Arab Emirates, which currently includes Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeriah, and the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC and Four Seasons Resort and Residence Ras Al Khaimah at Mina.