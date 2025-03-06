Dubai, UAE – Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai has been awarded the esteemed Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp 2024 from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. This recognition reflects the hotel’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism practices, setting a benchmark in Dubai’s hospitality industry.

The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp recognizes hotels and tourism establishments for their outstanding commitment to sustainable tourism practices. It serves as a prestigious accolade, affirming the recipient's efforts in promoting environmental responsibility, community engagement, and cultural preservation within the tourism sector. This award rewards the establishment for its role in enhancing Dubai's reputation as a leading sustainable tourism destination.

Through comprehensive strategies and proactive measures, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai has implemented environmentally conscious practices aimed at minimizing its ecological footprint while enhancing guest experiences. The hotel’s energy-efficient systems, community engagement and biodiversity conservation efforts demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development.

In addition to its operational practices, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai actively engages guests, employees, and the local community in sustainability initiatives. Programs such as energy conservation campaigns, recycling initiatives, and partnerships with local organizations demonstrate its commitment to sustainable living and corporate social responsibility.

General Manager, Karolina Paliszewska, responded to this accomplishment with enthusiasm, stating, "Achieving the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp 2024 is a remarkable milestone for us. It inspires us to continue pioneering initiatives that set new benchmarks in responsible tourism. We are dedicated to continuously pushing boundaries and setting higher standards in our journey towards a more sustainable future. Our guests can be assured of nothing but the highest operational standards as always."

Looking ahead, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai remains committed to advancing its sustainability agenda. The hotel aims to further reduce its carbon footprint, expand community outreach programs, and enhance guest experiences through sustainable innovations.

For reservations or more information about Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach and Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai, please contact +971 04 323 0333 or visit the website.

