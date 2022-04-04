Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the results from International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker. The 4Q21 Tracker and historical report data demonstrate Fortinet’s continued global leadership by consistently shipping the most security appliances than any other vendor for nine consecutive years and accelerating revenue growth faster than competitors.

During the complete year of 2021, Fortinet saw appliance shipments increase by 31.4 percent year-over-year, earning 36.8 percent unit market share for the combined firewall, UTM and VPN markets only.

Fortinet accounts for over one-third of all firewall/UTM shipments.

The 4Q21 IDC Tracker demonstrates that Fortinet accelerated its revenue growth for the total security appliance market year-over-year in the fourth quarter at 20.9 percent, outpacing the overall market growth for all vendors of 9.7 percent.

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet said, “Fortinet’s continued leadership demonstrates strong adoption of our innovative technology solutions and overall fast growth. FortiOS is the foundation for our appliances, delivering built-in network and security convergence, dynamic network segmentation, automation, and natively integrated Zero Trust Network Access and SD-WAN capabilities. Our purpose-built Security Processing Units, or ASICs radically increase the performance, scale, and efficiency of Fortinet appliances while improving the user experience for applications across today’s hybrid networks.”

Fortinet is Leading Cybersecurity Innovation and Growth

Driven by increased edge computing, hyperscale cloud deployments, and the shift to remote work, the perimeter is now everywhere, dramatically increasing the attack surface. More than ever, organizations need a security platform that can meet the demands of today’s digital businesses and dynamic network environments. As part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiGate firewalls enable and accelerate digital innovation initiatives.

