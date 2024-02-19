Riyadh: Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has recently announced the launch of a new compact and ruggedized appliance explicitly built to deliver enhanced secure networking capabilities and 5G connectivity to operational technology (OT) environments. Backed by the latest, fifth-generation Fortinet Security Processing Unit (SP5), the "FortiGate Rugged 70G with 5G Dual Modem provides unparalleled networking performance, cutting-edge FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, and high availability through a 5G dual modem to address a variety of use cases in harsh, remote environments, including full-service remote ATMs within the banking industry.



Connecting and protecting remote locations

Networks are expanding to new, remote locations that must support and protect massive amounts of sensitive traffic and data while remaining highly available. In the past, companies would have deployed numerous point products to address individual networking, security, and connectivity needs at these locations. However, this creates a complex, poorly performing infrastructure that’s costly to manage and challenging to secure. The solution is a single appliance that meets all networking, security, and connectivity needs in remote OT environments.



Cutting-edge networking, security, and 5G connectivity for OT

The FortiGate Rugged 70G with 5G Dual Modem brings 5G connectivity to the Fortinet portfolio of rugged next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) for the first time. Because of this, the appliance not only converges enterprise-grade threat protection with high-performing networking capabilities like SD-WAN and zero-trust network access but also delivers industry-leading wireless WAN functionality to ensure high availability.



Sami Alshwairakh, senior director for Saudi Arabia at Fortinet, said, "The launch of our newest FortiGate equipped with a 5G dual modem represents a significant step towards achieving full digital transformation across a variety of verticals, contributing to providing a secure and efficient infrastructure for all companies and institutions. This aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 in the Kingdom to achieve comprehensive digital transformation and enhance cybersecurity in all sectors of the economy."



He continued: “Our newest FortiGate possesses a range of advanced features that will support companies that increasingly require a fast, reliable, and secure networking architecture in remote locations and harsh environments. It will also support them as they seek to enhance their digital security, protect themselves from advanced cyber threats, and improve their operational efficiency.”



Enabling the next evolution in banking

A primary use case for the FortiGate Rugged 70G with 5G Dual Modem is deploying and managing remote ATMs, which are often installed in challenging environments like stadiums, malls, or outdoors. The appliance provides the networking functionality (SD-WAN for dynamic connectivity, network access control, and ZTNA application gateway), best-of-breed security (end-to-end encryption and embedded threat intelligence), and high availability (5G dual modem) needed to deploy, secure, and manage remote ATMs. And its ruggedized form factor meets the durability requirements of ATMs in extreme heat or cold.



Through this single, powerful appliance, the banking industry can elevate their remote ATM networks, seamlessly scale across thousands of locations, and easily spin up new services with minimal infrastructure investment.



About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.