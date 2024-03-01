Upcoming Expansion: City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Mall, Strengthening Regional Presence

Apparel Group, a global fashion and retail conglomerate, further amplified its luxury portfolio with the grand launch of Forest Essentials at Dubai Hills Mall. The launch was commemorated amidst an exquisite décor. Upon arrival, guests were immersed in the world of Luxurious Ayurveda, greeted by vibrant-coloured blooms, striking product displays merged with the brands’ key ingredients including saffron, rose, jasmine and hibiscus to highlight the role nature plays in Forest Essentials’ story.

The grand event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group Founder and Chairwoman, and Mr. Samrath Bedi, Director of Forest Essentials, along with top tier KOLs, media, VIP guests, and beauty and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The Forest Essentials store entrance was accentuated with a magnificent floral arch decor. Much to the delight of everyone present, this enchanting display concealed a hidden ambush artist performer Who captivated the audience with a breath-taking performance that set a truly magical tone for the event.

Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, reflecting on the delightful event, remarked, "Today's unveiling is more than a grand launch; it's the introduction of an Ayurvedic luxury odyssey. The Apparel Group is thrilled to be the bridge bringing such holistic beauty experiences to Dubai and the GCC region.”

Mr. Samrath Bedi from Forest Essentials, expressed, "The Middle East is one of the most interesting parts of the world with a plethora of ancient beauty rituals and practices. Grounded in tradition, much like our brand, we look forward to welcoming consumers to the world of Luxurious Ayurveda and hope to become an intrinsic aspect of their life.”

Forest Essentials marked its regional debut in May 2023 with the prestigious inauguration of its flagship store at Dubai Hills Mall. Building on this successful introduction, the brand extended its footprint by adding two more stores in Kuwait. The journey continued with the opening of yet another store at City Centre Deira in Dubai. The brand has exciting plans to unveil their next stores in City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Mall later this year. This multi-location expansion showcases Forest Essentials' unwavering dedication to providing the Luxury Ayurveda experience across diverse locales in the Middle East.

Forest Essentials under the umbrella of Apparel Group continues to redefine the luxury skincare landscape with its authentic and holistic approach to beauty, with the store in Dubai Hills Mall further strengthening its foothold in the Middle East market.

An authentic and traditional Skincare Brand with its foundations laid in the ancient science of Ayurveda, Forest Essentials is a pioneer in the Luxury Ayurveda segment. The name “Forest Essentials” comes from the fact that the ingredients within all products are sourced from plants, trees and herbs naturally grown in the Himalayan forests. Each handmade product uses traditional methods and adheres to the highest standards of purity, authenticity, and quality. There is a perfect fusion between ancient recipes and modern technology to create a whole new experience — Elegant, Luxurious Ayurveda.

The brand has had a pioneering approach and sustainable outlook since its inception, applying practices that respect both the environment and community in every sense. Today, since its inception in the year 2001, Forest Essentials retails from 160 company-owned retail stores across India, U.K. and the GCC, and has a major online business, exporting products to over 120 countries worldwide. The brand is celebrated by celebrities ranging from global film stars to politicians and is the largest player in the luxury hotel and spa business catering to over 500 hotels and resorts including the prestigious Taj, Oberoi, Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton hotel groups, providing bespoke in-room amenities and treatments.

November 2022 marked the opening of Forest Essentials first international standalone store in London’s iconic district - Covent Garden; and the only prestigious ‘Made in India’ brand to open a luxury retail store in the U.K.

The difference in an Ayurvedic and non-Ayurvedic product is the process of sourcing and creating the products, the choice of fresh ingredients and the time of day, the ingredients are sourced. If you cannot eat it, do not use it on your skin. When it comes to skincare, the resilience and glow of a person’s skin is considered a reflection of their health. Additionally, the quality of skin is determined by a person’s Dosha, or each of the three energies believed to circulate in the body and govern physiological activity.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

