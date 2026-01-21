• Brand-new app for Ford’s connected vehicles in the Kingdom helps customers stay in control with remote vehicle management and real-time insights- further enhancing the ownership experience

Riyadh: Ford Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has launched the all-new Ford app in Saudi Arabia, bringing a more connected, convenient ownership experience to customers across the Kingdom. Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, the app gives customers greater control of key vehicle functions and easy access to real-time vehicle information helping them feel ready for the road, wherever the day takes them.

The launch is enabled through a strategic partnership with stc group, Saudi Arabia's leading ICT services provider. As the network carrier, stc group provides the fast, secure connectivity that supports real-time data transmission and remote commands helping ensure a reliable connected experience for Ford customers.

With the Ford app, customers can manage their vehicles from their phones- whether they’re at home, at work, or on the move. Key features include the ability to remotely start the vehicle, pre-condition the cabin temperature, and even activate the horn and lights to help locate the vehicle in busy parking areas. The app also makes it simple to check essential vehicle information such as fuel level, odometer, tire pressure, and oil life.

Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East and North Africa, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of our most important markets, and our customers expect technology that keeps pace with their lives. The all-new Ford app is designed to put more control, confidence, and convenience in their hands whether they’re planning the week ahead or heading out at a moment’s notice. Together with stc group, we’re delivering a connected experience that’s reliable, secure, and built around what our customers in the Kingdom value most.”

Mohannad Makki, Carrier and Wholesale Marketing VP commented: "We are excited about our partnership with Ford Middle East and North Africa to power the all-new Ford app in Saudi Arabia. Our robust, high-speed network and digital infrastructure are designed to support the seamless and secure connectivity needed for real-time vehicle management and the enhanced digital experiences customers increasingly expect. This collaboration underscores our commitment to accelerating digital transformation through advanced technology and strategic partnerships."

The all-new app also provides essential vehicle status updates, allowing users to monitor vital information such as fuel levels, odometer readings, tire pressure, and oil life with a simple tap, helping ensure the vehicle is always ready for the journey ahead.

For customers with Ford electric vehicles, the Ford app also includes additional features to support daily ownership, including the ability to set preferred charging times, monitor charging status and review charge history.

The Ford app is available now on the App Store and Google Play. Customers in Saudi Arabia can download the Ford app today to unlock the full potential of their connected Ford vehicle.