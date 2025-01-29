Dubai: Forbes Middle East has entered into an exclusive international media partnership agreement with American Hospital Dubai. This collaboration aims to strengthen regional and international media ties between the two institutions while advancing the Dubai government's vision for the healthcare industry.

The agreement was signed by Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, on the sidelines of the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, a premier platform for healthcare leaders, industry experts, and government representatives from across the Middle East and beyond.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, Forbes Middle East will serve as the exclusive international media partner for American Hospital Dubai, offering regional and international media support and expert consultations to raise awareness about the hospital’s regional medical activities and events while also spotlighting the hospital’s medical advancements and innovations across Forbes Middle East's print, digital, and social media platforms.

The partnership also entails organizing joint regional and international events, such as the Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, aimed at showcasing Dubai’s status as a premier regional and global hub for medical tourism and wellness. Through these events, Forbes Middle East will promote regional media content focused on healthcare innovation while providing a platform for the exchange of expertise and knowledge within the medical sector.

“Forbes Middle East is the perfect partner, given its extensive experience and exceptional professionalism in media, with a strong focus on regional medical coverage,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai. “We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to deliver outstanding media content that highlights our achievements, reinforces our role in the healthcare sector, enhances societal well-being, and supports the aspirations of the UAE’s healthcare industry.”

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with American Hospital Dubai through this partnership,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “Our aim is to deliver media content that highlights innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector, supporting both patients and caregivers across the Middle East.”

This shared vision seeks to foster strategic international collaboration between the public and private sectors, emphasizing knowledge exchange and the exploration of innovative solutions to benefit the community and align with the UAE’s future vision. It also aims to promote impactful joint initiatives, advance sustainable development goals, and enhance the quality of healthcare services across the region.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East:

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

About American Hospital Dubai:

Established in 1996, American Hospital Dubai is the flagship brand of the Mohammad & Obaid AlMulla Group and a regional healthcare leader. It offers world-class medical services supported by cutting-edge technology and innovations. A Mayo Clinic Network Member (MCNM) with many firsts in international accreditations, American Hospital Dubai invests in AI, Research, and Education to bring new healthcare solutions to the people. The hospital has consistently set standards in quality treatments, processes, and patient-focused care benchmarks, and its research breakthroughs help improve medical efficiency and care outcomes.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast