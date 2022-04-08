Meet The Middle East's 50 Most Impactful Heads Of Healthcare Companies

50% of the listees are based in the U.A.E., with 13 in Saudi and six in Egypt.

Pharmaceuticals are most represented with 20 entries, followed by hospitals with 19.

Dubai, U.A.E.: Forbes Middle East has unveiled its first ranking of the region's Top 50 Healthcare Leaders, featuring the innovation-driven pioneers of the Middle East's largest and most impactful healthcare organizations.

Among the top five, three entrants head hospitals. Sulaiman Al Habib, Founder and Chairman of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG) tops the list. In 2021, HMG recorded $1.9 billion in revenues. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Managing Director of the Hamad Medical Corporation, and Said Darwazah, Executive Chairman of Hikma Pharmaceuticals, round up the top three. Darwazah is the only leader from Jordan to make the list.

The U.A.E. dominates the list with 25 of the 50 leaders heading firms based in the emirates, followed by 13 in Saudi Arabia, six in Egypt, two in Qatar, and one each in Kuwait, Algeria, Jordan, and Morocco. Leaders of pharmaceutical companies reign with 20 entries, followed by leaders of the largest hospitals in MENA with 19.

Spanning across the healthcare ecosystem, the 50 industry heavyweights on this list have been fundamental in driving historic innovation and investment into MENA. For example, Mohsen Mahgoub, vice chairman and managing director of Ibnsina Pharma, directed the establishment of a logistics service with an initial investment of $28 million in November 2021. Deals in the sector also flourished, with Dallah Healthcare Company acquiring 8.2% of the International Medical Centre, valued at $77 million, led by CEO Ahmed bin Saleh Babaeer. On the technology front, Fahad Khater, owner and chairman of Alameda Healthcare, announced in early 2022 the company's partnership with CMR Surgical to offer robotic-assisted surgery.

To construct this ranking, Forbes Middle East assessed the size of the business —including revenues and assets—diversity of operations, ownership of assets, and the experience, impact, and achievements of the business leader. All individuals had to be based in the Middle East. Leaders directly working for the government were not considered, however, leaders of government-owned companies were evaluated.

Top 10 Healthcare Leaders In The Middle East 2022

1. Sulaiman Al Habib

Sector: Hospitals

Country: Saudi Arabia

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG)

2. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari

Sector: Hospitals

Country: Qatar

Managing Director, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)

3. Said Darwazah

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Country: Jordan

Executive Chairman, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

4. Nasser Sultan Al-Subaie

Sector: Hospitals

Country: Saudi Arabia

CEO and Vice Chairman, Mouwasat Medical Services Company

5. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais

Sector: Diversified

Country: U.A.E.

CEO, Mubadala Health

6. Ayman Tamer

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Country: Saudi Arabia

Chairman and Managing Partner, Tamer Group

7.Makarem Sobhi Batterjee

Sector: Hospitals

Country: Saudi Arabia

President and Vice Chairman, Saudi German Health (SGH)

8.Shaista Asif

Sector: Diversified

Country: U.A.E.

Group COO, Pure Health

9. Patrick van der Loo

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Country: U.A.E.

Regional President for Africa and the Middle East, Pfizer

10. Shamsheer Vayalil

Sector: Hospitals

Country: U.A.E.

Chairman and Managing Director, VPS Healthcare