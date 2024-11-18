Meet the Class of 2024, who are driving innovation and making an impact in MENA.

The 2024 cohort features 120 entries and 153 individuals, representing 24 nationalities.

Egyptians lead with 48 individuals, followed by 20 Lebanese.

Entrepreneurs make up more than 68% of the list.

Forbes Middle East is hosting its flagship Under 30 Summit in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has unveiled its seventh annual flagship 30 Under 30 list, celebrating the next generation of dynamic leaders, bold creatives, and champions of change in the region.

The Class of 2024 features 120 entries across four categories: commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social impact. Each category comprises 30 entries. To qualify, candidates had to be under 30 years old as of December 31, 2023, meaning they were born in 1994 or later. Applicants could be of any nationality but must have their primary ventures or initiatives focused on MENA residents.

If multiple cofounders from the same business qualified, they were counted as one entry. This year’s list highlights 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with Egyptians leading the way at 48 honorees, followed by 20 Lebanese, 12 Tunisians, 10 Saudis, nine Jordanians, and seven Syrians. These achievers are based across 19 countries, highlighting the region’s immense and diverse talent pool of young strivers and disruptors. The UAE is home to 40 listers, followed by 35 in Egypt, 12 in Saudi Arabia, 10 in Tunisia, and eight in Lebanon.

Three teenagers made the list, all within the sports and entertainment category. At 17, Kaylia Nemour, an Algerian-French artistic gymnast, is the youngest honoree. She won a gold medal on uneven bars at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Algerian and African gymnast to achieve this feat, and ranks first globally in her category. Najlah Imad, 19, is another athlete making historic feats. The Iraqi para table tennis player won a gold medal in the WS6 women’s singles category at the Paris 2024 Paralympics to become Iraq’s first female Paralympic gold medalist. And 19-year-old Lebanese content creator, Rayan Hayek, hosts Arab celebrities on his ‘Baynetna’ show on YouTube. The average age of those featured on the list is 26 years old.

While each category has 30 entries, commerce and finance leads with the highest number of individuals at 45, followed by social impact with 42, sports and entertainment with 34, and science and technology with 32.

Entrepreneurs dominate the list, with over 68% of individuals representing founders. Commerce and finance reigns with 42 entrepreneurs, followed by 34 in social impact. Among the notable honorees are pilot Maya Ghazal; journalist, activist, and filmmaker Bisan Owda; Marwa Khost, Communications Manager at Google MENA; Muhammad BinGhatti, Cofounder & Chairman of BINGHATTI; modern pentathlete Ahmed ElGendy; and boxer Imane Khelif.

From hundreds of applications, Forbes Middle East conducted a rigorous evaluation process to select the final 120. Candidates were assessed based on their impact on industries, markets, and society, as well as their future potential. Metrics such as funds raised, revenues, awards, audience reach, and social media following were integral to the evaluation, which was supported by external judges with expertise in their respective fields.

Click here to view the Forbes Middle East 2024 Class of 30 Under 30.

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit 2024 will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 10-11, which will gather the region’s esteemed Under 30 community, investors, and business heads. To find out more and secure your place, click here.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek – basma@forbesmiddleeast.com