Manama: Infracorp, a leading company specialising in social infrastructure, successfully concluded its participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2023, which took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the second consecutive year at the Exhibition World Bahrain on November 14-18, 2023.

Visitors to the Company's pavilion included a significant number of investors and potential owners who expressed their admiration for the diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate and developmental projects showcased. These projects are implemented with a focus on the best environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and sustainable development.

Throughout the five-day event, Infracorp showcased its prominent development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with a specific focus on the "Marina Bay" project. The exhibition also highlighted important development projects in various countries within the region, such as Tunisia, Morocco, India, and the second phase of the "California Village" project in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Company’s decision to participate in the key event once again underscores its previous success at the inaugural edition in 2022 and solidifies its prominent presence in both the Kingdom and the wider region's premier specialised real estate forums.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, said: “We are proud of the achievements resulting from our successful participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2023. Through this event, we showcased our exceptional development projects and highlighted our unique contributions to the real estate sector in the Kingdom and the region. Our goal is to support its progress and accelerate rapid growth in areas such as infrastructure and the construction of sustainable urban communities for future generations.”

“Infracorp's strategy focuses on promoting sustainable and responsible development in the communities where it operates. Cityscape Bahrain offered an excellent platform to showcase our ambitious development strategy to visitors from diverse social and investment segments. Through this strategy, we aim to integrate sustainability into all our development plans and deliver long-term returns for our investors.”

As part of its expansion in the hospitality portfolio and its new partnership with Azumi Limited, an award-winning global restaurant group, INFRACORP will soon open the renowned Japanese restaurant, ROKA, in Bahrain Harbour. Furthermore, the Company will be announcing more international brands in the coming period.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.1 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh