Dubai Hills Mall will have mall-wide activities, including roaming entertainment, musicians, and a caricaturist starting 8 December

Dubai Marina Mall will be celebrating all things football with similar activities

Dubai, UAE: Join the football fun at Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall every Thursdays to Sundays, throughout the World Cup season starting 8 December.

Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall invites the whole family to be enraptured by exciting entertainment, including thrilling roaming and stationary acts, musicians, and even a soccer parade.

Feel the football spirit and revel in the party-like atmosphere as shoppers witness ball-balancing acrobats show-off their skills on giant footballs and football freestylers perform their awesome tricks to the crowds.

Visitors from across the world can spot their home nation’s flag flying in the flag parade, a fantastic display of unity, colour, and fun, with a stilt walker adorning all the flags and energetic dancers embracing the global football season. Football mascots will be roaming around, with a hard-to-miss mirror footballer presenting an excellent photo opportunity.

Hear the beating drum from the Soccer Parade, a band aptly dressed in football attire – including football hats and glittery drums, lifting spirits, and getting everyone ready for the next match.

If that’s not enough, listen to the amazing music performed by Ethnotronika, a multi-ethnic instrumentalist specialised in Didgeridoo, Handpan, Jawharp, Percussions, Berimbau, Mouthbow, and electronic music production. Finally, a caricaturist will capture the likeness of shoppers, drawing portraits for anyone who wishes. It is set to be a celebration like no other across both malls!

To top it all off, don’t miss out on Emaar Mall’s other incredible offers, including its Spend and Win campaign in partnership with Emirates NBD and Visa. Running until 18 December, visitors across all Emaar Malls stand a chance to win Emaar Gift Cards worth AED 5,000 daily*. Spend AED 500 and above using Emirates NBD Visa cards and stand a chance to win. Shoppers can enter this draw using their receipts from any dining, retail, or entertainment outlets across the participating malls.

Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall entertainment will be taking place every Thursday to Sunday starting 8 December to 18 December.

For more information regarding event schedules, offers and more, follow @dubaihillsmall and @dubaimarinamall on Instagram or visit their websites.

