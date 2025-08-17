Cairo – Foodics, the leading provider of restaurant management and financial tech solutions in the MENA region, has launched the second edition of its summer internship program, "Foodics Folks" in Egypt, which aims to create a practical learning environment that enables students to develop their skills and gain real-world experience. The program targets university students between 18 and 21 years old.

The month-long program is divided into two weeks at Foodics’ office in Egypt, where students gain hands-on experience across different departments, including HR, sales, marketing, accounting, onboarding and software.

It is followed by two weeks of hands-on training at 10 of Egypt’s most prominent restaurants: Dancing Goat, Holy Buns, Sno, Eden Bakery, Budz, Dirty Cookie, Pastini, Shakour, Coop, and Hola Tacos. The aim is to provide students with a comprehensive experience that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application, offering them a full understanding of restaurant operations and highlighting how Foodics’ solutions contribute to optimizing workflows, improving customer service, driving marketing efforts, and powering restaurant management through technology.

This phase also focuses on developing students’ soft skills alongside their professional training through an interactive environment that enhances communication, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

The second edition of the Foodics Folks program sees a significant expansion, becoming bigger and more impactful. It targets the training of 20 students, reflecting Foodics’ growing commitment to supporting young talent and its dedication to empowering Egyptian youth and preparing them for the job market. By enhancing their practical skills, the program supports them in either launching their own restaurants or finding the right job opportunities in this vital sector. At the same time, Foodics is contributing to the development of the F&B industry by offering innovative tech solutions and building a generation of professionals capable of keeping up with the fast-paced evolution of the field.

Belal Zahran, International Managing Director at Foodics Egypt & UAE expressed his delight at launching the second edition of the Foodics Folks program: “This program embodies Foodics’ commitment to contributing to the development of a new generation of qualified professionals in the F&B industry. It provides an immersive educational and practical training environment where trainees have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned experts in this vital sector.”

He added, "With this program, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and the requirements of the job market by preparing students and equipping them to the highest professional standards. We introduce them to the real mechanisms of restaurant operations, which increasingly rely on advanced technologies and systems, enabling them to secure suitable career opportunities in this crucial and ever-evolving sector.”