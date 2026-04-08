As part of its efforts to enhance the food security system, Ajman Chamber organized a meeting for its Food Working Groups at the Chamber's headquarters to find out the latest developments in the food supply chains and promote integration and linking between the concerned stakeholders from the public and private sectors, thus contributing to the development of the efficiency and sustainability of this vital sector.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber. The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Member Support Services Sector, Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber, and members of the Working Group, including officials and representatives from government and private entities such as food factories, companies, and shopping centers.

His Excellency Salem Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the meeting and the need to enhance coordination, intensify joint efforts between the public and private sectors, and adopt innovative and proactive solutions for raising the efficiency of the food security system in line with global changes. He praised the efforts of government agencies in following up markets and achieving stability, through an integrated control system that ensures the abundance of basic commodities and the stability of their prices.

He also appreciated the efforts of Ajman Chamber's members from factories and companies operating in the food sector, and their vital role in enhancing the food security system and achieving advanced levels of self-sufficiency by developing their production capabilities and adopting innovation.

The meeting discussed the action plan for the next phase to ensure the continuity of food supply chains, and enhance their flexibility in encountering global changes, by developing coordination mechanisms between the concerned stakeholders, raising the efficiency of storage and transport, and adopting innovative solutions.

The attendees also exchanged proposals, visions and development ideas to enhance the role of Food Working Groups in achieving Ajman's goals and vision.