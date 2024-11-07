UAE, Dubai – Food Tech Valley, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has forged strategic partnerships with major international investors to support the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the "Plant the Emirates" program. These partnerships will help enhance national and international food security, develop innovative agricultural technologies, and engage the private sector in ensuring sustainable food production.

International strategic partnerships

Food Tech Valley signed several key agreements with major international investors and leading agricultural and food production companies. Notable partnerships include Badia Farms, Spinneys, French Bakery, and Golden Leaf Farm, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the project's potential to drive growth in sustainable food production. Furthering public-private collaboration, procurement contracts were also signed with Fit Fresh, Reform, and Imdaad to enhance food production and supply chain operations.

Embracing global tech advancements

Her Excellency Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the strategic partnerships forged within the Food Tech Valley project represent a turning point in the UAE's pursuit of sustainable food security. "By developing smart infrastructure that embraces global technological advancements and fostering collaborative partnerships for sustainable eco-solutions, we can protect our natural resources and mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture,” she said.

She emphasized that the next phase requires strategic thinking focused on leveraging advanced technologies to create effective and innovative food production systems. "We are confident that Food Tech Valley will be a landmark achievement in our drive for food sustainability, empowering future generations with smart solutions that balance economic growth and environmental protection," she concluded.

Transforming the future of agriculture

His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group said: “Food Tech Valley represents an ambitious vision that seeks to go beyond conventional solutions to food production challenges and towards building an agricultural ecosystem based on innovation and minimizing waste. It confirms that the UAE is not just a destination for investment, but a platform for pioneering models that can transform the future of agriculture both regionally and globally."

“These partnerships will empower farmers and entrepreneurs with access to the latest smart farming innovations, boosting productivity and promoting sustainability. Our commitment is to provide effective solutions that contribute to a robust and sustainable food system capable of meeting future demands while protecting our natural resources and the environment. “

Promoting the agritech ecosystem

Food Tech Valley is solidifying its position as a global innovation hub by forging strategic partnerships with international organizations and government entities to advance sustainable food security solutions. These collaborations, including partnerships with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Food Programme (WFP), PepsiCo, the Emirates Development Bank (EBD), and others, are driving innovation and sustainability throughout the food value chain.

Food Tech Valley has been actively participating in major international events that act as a platform to sharing knowledge and showcasing latest smart farming innovations. Those included GVF (2023 and 2024), AgraME (2022 and 2023), Future Food (2022, 2023, and 2024) and Gulfood Green 2024. During COP28, key agreements to foster international cooperation in sustainable farming were signed, further establishing the UAE’s role as a global leader in sustainable food solutions.

Food Tech Valley, integral to the UAE's national food security vision and the "Plant the Emirates" initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aims to transform agriculture through hydroponic, aeroponic and vertical farming technologies. By boosting local food production and reducing reliance on imports, the project now yields over 300 products, enhancing its capacity to meet growing demand within the UAE and internationally.

Strategic partnerships

Food Tech Valley has established several strategic partnerships to drive agricultural innovation. Stephen Anderson, WFP's Regional Representative for the GCC, emphasized the critical importance of such collaborations in addressing growing global food security challenges. "The partnership between WFP, Food Tech Valley, and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leverages innovation and technology to pioneer solutions for these challenges. By combining our strengths, we can develop scalable solutions that enhance food resilience, improve nutrition, and contribute to ending global hunger. We are proud to be part of this UAE-led initiative and confident in its potential for tangible progress,” he stated.

Ongoing Support to Foster Innovation

His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of the Emirates Development Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to leveraging all capabilities that contribute to sustainable development and meet the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places the development and advancement of key sectors at the forefront of priorities due to their direct link to quality of life in society. He said, "Empowering food security and enhancing food production are priorities we are actively working on as part of our efforts to promote agricultural sector development."

His Excellency added, "Emirates Development Bank focuses on facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies and fostering innovation in the food sector. Our strategic partnership with 'Food Tech Valley,' a cornerstone in transforming the future of food, reaffirms our continuous efforts to provide financial solutions and harness expertise to support the achievement of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the national program 'Grow UAE.'"