Dubai, UAE: Food Tech Valley, being developed by wasl Asset Management Group and centring around food, innovation, knowledge, technology and sustainability, has announced the signing of an agreement with the International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA) to support its parent entity, Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS); step up food security efforts; and achieve a sustainable future for agriculture.

The agreement was signed during Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 by Ahmed AlShaibani, Food Tech Valley Project Lead, and HE Yerlan A. Baidulet, Chairman of International IFPA.

As part of the agreement, Food Tech Valley will empower IFPA members with best practices in AgriTech by exchanging expertise and operational excellence through industry training, conferences and events. The collaboration will enable IFPA to continue fostering robust relations between agricultural businesses across IOFS member states and empowering B2B cooperation among OIC private sectors.

A spokesperson from Food Tech Valley, said: “We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with IFPA in the consolidation of its mission to help its members distribute and promote agri-food products and champion top companies in the OIC/IOFS markets; it will also facilitate business connections and strategic partnerships in food-processing and the wider food supply chain. Our mandate at Food Tech Valley is to establish a collaborative network to lead regional transformation and export knowledge towards a sustainable food system.”

HE Yerlan A. Baidulet said: “International Islamic Food Processing Association (IFPA), a subsidiary of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), is an organization that can help enable food security for the OIC countries. Through close private sector collaboration, IFPA will assist OIC members in building food manufacturing capacity and expanding trade opportunities. With IFPA relocating to UAE, with Dubai as its headquarters, IFPA is in a geo-strategic location that has the infrastructure and track record to catalyze the improvement of the food manufacturing value chain. In this direction, today's MOU with Food Tech Valley and our close collaboration with Gulfood Manufacturing are our first steps towards achieving food security within OIC nations”

International Islamic Food Processing Association is established under the auspices of the OIC-specialised institution of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, as its subsidiary, at the Astana International Financial Centre. Its mandate is to enable and promote intra-OIC trade and investment between agri-food private-sector businesses across the entire ecosystem and food supply chain from gene to fork among OIC/IOFS member states.

About Food Tech Valley

Food Tech Valley is a UAE-government led initiative designed to address food security locally, regionally, and globally. It was announced in 2021 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and wasl, and centres around food, innovation, knowledge, technology and sustainability. Food Tech Valley, will act as a catalyst transforming the UAE into a global hub for tech-based food and agricultural solutions. In line with the UAE Food Security National Strategy 2051, Food Tech Valley is based on connectivity, innovation, and the facilitation of business growth in food tech. It will incorporate production zones, warehousing, logistics and cold-storage facilities, an innovation and R&D centre, academy, business park, marketplace, visitor centre, and residential areas.