Folk Maritime Services Company, a PIF company and one of the region’s emerging leaders in providing regional liner and feeder services, today announced the official purchase of its first owned vessel, M/V Folk Jeddah. The vessel will be registered at Jeddah Islamic Port and is intended to strengthen regional maritime connectivity.

The acquisition of its first modern Saudi-flagged container vessel by Folk Maritime marks a transformative step in Saudi Arabia's maritime capabilities by contributing to enhanced regional trade, and underlining the Kingdom’s ambition to be a global logistics hub.

Built 2023, Folk Jeddah features a modern design and several advanced sustainability and energy-efficiency features highlighting the company’s commitment to building its fleet to the highest standards.

The vessel will further enhance connectivity and strengthen the regional supply chain, in addition to creating jobs and supporting businesses. The 1,868 TEU container ship will enter service shortlly at Jeddah Islamic Port.

Folk Jeddah specifications:

Capacity: 1,868 TEU

Overall length: 172 meters

Breadth: 27.50 meters

Cargo carrying capacity: 18.000 ts

230 reefer plugs for temperature-controlled cargo

Built 2023 in Yangfan Shipyard, China

About Folk Maritime

Folk Maritime Services Company, a Public Investment Fund company, was established in 2023, with the mission to connect regional ports seamlessly, and catalyse trade across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.

Its strategic goal is aligned with Saudi Arabia's vision to become a global logistics hub, underlining the Kingdom’s premier position in leading multiple high-growth industrial sectors.

Offering regional liner and feeder services, Folk Maritime is creating new trade lanes and delivering end-to-end shipping solutions, connecting key transshipment routes in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, and beyond, by delivering cost-effective and efficient logistics services that will drive transformational trade growth.

Through neutral feeder operations, the company seamlessly links smaller ports to larger hubs, while also offering end-to-end shipping solutions for cargo owners.

