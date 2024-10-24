Sharjah: As part of its comprehensive Pink Caravan campaign marking International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s breast cancer awareness initiative - Pink Caravan - has launched a powerful social media initiative. Titled ‘Release the Knots’, the campaign has already garnered 163,000 views and reached 133,000 people within just two days, engaging communities across different nationalities and age groups.

The campaign’s core message: early detection is critical to reducing the physical and emotional burden of breast cancer.

At the heart of the campaign is an emotive video featuring an aerial silk performance that represents a woman’s journey through breast cancer. The dynamic performance visualises the diagnosis, treatment journey and emotional highs and lows, ultimately shedding the symbolic pink ribbon. This powerful act conveys the idea that early detection can significantly reduce the need for extensive treatment, offering patients greater control over their cancer journey.

“We wanted to challenge the traditional perception of the pink ribbon by emphasising that early action can eliminate much of the hardship breast cancer patients face,” said Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP. “The slogan ‘Release the Knot’ serves as a bold call to action, encouraging everyone to take proactive steps such as regular mammograms and self-exams.”

This social media campaign is one of many initiatives FOCP is leading as part of Pink Caravan’s nationwide efforts. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they are hosting over 90 events across the UAE, including free clinical breast examinations, awareness sessions and community outreach programmes.

FOCP’s digital platforms will continue to serve as a vital tool for raising awareness about breast cancer, extending its message not just within the UAE but globally.

As October draws to a close, FOCP reminds everyone that the fight against breast cancer doesn’t end with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through engaging and innovative digital platforms, the Pink Caravan persists in its mission to educate and encourage early detection, bringing hope and awareness to communities across the world.

Video link https://we.tl/t-f2YYK2MMYl