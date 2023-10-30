Dubai, U.A.E.: FNP.ae, a leading name in gifting solutions, announces its strategic partnership with Merit Incentives, a global engagement technology and solutions company. Marking a significant milestone for FNP, as it expands its footprint in the Middle East region by introducing FNP gift cards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Merit Incentives, a global engagement technology company, is the backbone of this strategic alliance. Through its innovative cloud-based platforms and extensive network, it offers an array of engagement solutions, including rewards, digital gift cards, merchandise, and more.

FNP.ae gift cards are now accessible through the Merit Incentives gift cards platform, GiftiGlobal, and are now available in multiple denominations, making it suitable for various gifting occasions.

Customers in the UAE, Qatar, and KSA are able to utilise the FNP gift cards through a user-friendly www.giftiglobal.com portal by selecting their country and currency denomination to match their preferences.

Mr. Vijay Ghadge, Business Head, FNP.ae, says: “At FNP.ae, we are continuously exploring and incorporating cutting-edge concepts that redefine our operations and elevate the overall gifting experience for our customers. Our partnership with Merit Incentives further cements this vision, providing a user-friendly gift card service that is accessible to a wider range of customers across the GCC. Through this latest partnership, we aim to enhance our range of customizable platforms and services, further strengthening our position as a global gifting destination.”

FNP gift cards officially launched during the first week of October 2023 and are now available for purchase on the GiftiGlobal platform, accessible at www.giftiglobal.com.

About FNP.ae:

Established in 2015, FNP.ae has grown by leaps and bounds to become the largest online gifting portal in the UAE.

FNP.ae offers top-notch quality gifts for all occasions. From birthdays to anniversaries, and weddings to corporate gifts, FNP.ae has you covered with gifts like fresh flowers, chocolates, mouth-watering cakes, personalised gifts and hampers. With stunning decorations available, every celebration becomes extra special.

FNP.ae currently delivers across 400 cities and towns in 120 countries.

Generous gifters can benefit from new technology and logistics to order flowers, cakes, chocolates and tens of thousands of other gifts by just logging on to www.fnp.ae.

FNP.ae has a physical presence in the UAE with distribution offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras al Khaimah and Sharjah, with their own state-of-the-art bakery in Dubai.