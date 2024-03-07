Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: flynas, stc Group, and SkyFive Arabia have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to provide a cutting-edge high-speed Air to Ground internet on 120 flynas aircraft, for the first time in the Middle East enhancing the passenger experience across the airline's extensive fleet.

The MOU has been signed in presence of Mr. Olayan Alwetaid stc Group CEO, Mr. Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of flynas, Mr. Abdulaziz Aldahmash, GACA deputy president, Mr. Omar Alrejraje CST deputy governor.

SkyFive Arabia and stc Group will spearhead the initiative by delivering state-of-the-art Air-to-Ground internet connectivity, set to debut on domestic services in the 4th quarter of 2024. This innovative service will progressively extend its reach throughout the network and fleet of flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East.

SkyFive Arabia provides reliable high-performance home-like broadband services to airlines and business jet operators. Aircraft connect through a network on the ground that creates a high-performance low-latency grid serving the sky based on proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless surfing experience with high speeds and minimal latencies, thanks to the latest connectivity technology employed from our partner SkyFive Arabia. The incorporation of lightweight technology not only ensures efficiency but also mitigates weight and drag, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and environmental sustainability.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, flynas CEO and Managing Director said: “at flynas, we are moving beyond with our products by collaborating with leading companies from different industries and will keep providing innovative solutions and technologies that are reflected in the passengers' experience as the company is moving steadily to achieve its strategic goals and to reinforce our position as a leading low-cost airline.”

Eng. Mohammed Alabbadi, Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer at stc Group, commented on this partnership, "This partnership is one of the key strategic initiatives aimed at meeting the escalating demand for high-speed and superior-quality connectivity services. By incorporating innovative technologies, we continue to enhance the user experience as the Kingdom's digital transformation gathers momentum. At stc, we are committed to paving the way for our customers and business partners to establish connections in unprecedented ways."

Sheikh Saad Al Otaibi, Chairman of SkyFive Arabia and SCIT Group, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting its strategic importance for the region. "As we embark on this journey with Saudi Telekom, we are confident that Air-to-Ground will redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape in Saudi Arabia. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for connectivity excellence and passenger satisfaction," said Mr. Saad Al Otaibi.

Mr. Thorsten Robrecht, CEO of SkyFive AG, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, stating, "This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide reliable high performance broadband services to all aircraft through innovative solutions. By combining our technological expertise with Saudi Telekom's industry leadership, we will unlock new opportunities and elevate the in-flight connectivity experience for travellers in Saudi Arabia and beyond."This ambitious venture underscores flynas' dedication to remaining at the forefront of aviation innovation and shaping the future of in-flight connectivity. As the airline continues its upward trajectory, passengers can look forward to staying seamlessly connected while enjoying the exceptional service they have come to expect from flynas.

With a current fleet of 64 aircraft and rapid expansion on the horizon, this collaboration is a strategic move aligning with flynas' commitment to delivering unparalleled services at the most competitive fares.

-Ends-

About flynas

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in World and in the Middle East with 64 aircraft, operating more than 1500 weekly flights to 70 domestic and international destinations.

Since its launch in 2007, flynas has transported more than 78 million passengers. Recently in 2023, flynas has been ranked by Skytrax as the world’s fourth best LC airlines and awarded as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the sixth time in a row 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In addition, it was ranked among the top 4 Low-Cost Airline worldwide, as per the prestigious Skytrax which is the most important global forum for the aviation industry. Also, flynas has earned in 2023 the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline award from the World Travel Awards for ninth consecutive years (from 2015 till 2023) as well as it was ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of the low-cost airline in the world by APEX rating. For more information, please visit: www.flynas.com

About SCIT Group

Space Communications and Information Technologies Group “SCIT Group” is a private Technology holding fund investing in new distruptive technologies including space and avionics sector as one of the key focused pillars for the investment fund. SCIT group aims to pivot the leading role of the Kingdom of Saudi in building strong foundations for digital infrastructure not only in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but across the globe. SCIT Group is the key founder and major shareholder in SkyFive Arabia and one of the key shareholders in SkyFive AG.

For more information, please visit: www.scitg.com

About SkyFive Arabia:

SkyFive Arabia has been established as partnership between SCIT Group and SkyFive AG to be the first regional inflight connectivity service provider in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey to provide real broadband connectivity services for inflight passengers through its innovative technology called Air-to-Ground (A2G) to revolutionize the way we experience air travel.

For more information, please visit: www.skyfive-arabia.world