Riyadh: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the World, announced launching direct and new destinations from its main base in Madinah to Bahrain and Doha as of September 10, to join the international destinations network operated by flynas from Madinah, including Istanbul, Ankara, Dubai, Amman, and Cairo, in line with its strategic growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Three weekly flights will be operated between Madinah Airport and Bahrain International Airport in Manama as of September 10. Meanwhile, two weekly flights will be operated between Madinah Airport and Doha starting September 12.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations.