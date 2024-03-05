flynas expands its route network with the launch of weekly direct flights from Berlin to Jeddah starting September 4, 2024

Berlin, Germany: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the world and the Middle East, has announced the launch of direct flights between Berlin and Jeddah, adding the German capital to its expanding international network.

The new route has been launched as part of a partnership between flynas and the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), and coincides with the airline's participation in the ITB Berlin exhibition, starting today, March 5, 2024. flynas is represented at the event within the pavilion of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

The new Berlin-Jeddah route, set to begin operations on September 4, 2024, will offer three weekly flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER).

This growth aligns with the Saudi National Aviation Strategy’s goals of accommodating 330 million passengers and attracting 150 million tourists by 2030.[1] It also reflects the airline's expansion strategy, launched early last year under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom.”

In the ongoing pursuit of Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions for enhanced air connectivity, flynas is actively contributing to the Kingdom’s aim of establishing itself as a global travel and tourism hub with more than 250 international destinations connected by the end of the decade. Additionally, the airline’s efforts further the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program, aimed at simplifying access to the Two Holy Mosques.

On this occasion, Bander Almohanna, the CEO and Managing Director of flynas, stated, “Incorporating Berlin into our international network underscores flynas' growing presence in Europe and solidifies our position as leaders in the global low-cost aviation sector. We are committed to offering more economical options for passengers seeking direct routes between the Kingdom and European destinations, in alignment with our partnership with ACP and the national ambition to establish the Kingdom as a premier global travel and tourism hub.”

Majid Khan, CEO of ACP, commented, “We are excited about the launch of this new route between Berlin and Jeddah, as we work towards catering to the growing tourism demand from Europe. This added route with Germany through flynas reflects our commitment to enhanced connectivity and a robust air connectivity ecosystem. We look forward to working with our domestic and international partners in opening new routes and offering European travelers more options to discover the wonders of Saudi Arabia.’’

Additionally, Hazim Alhazmi, President of Americas & Europe Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “This strategic partnership reinforces the growing relationship between Europe and Saudi Arabia, highlighting our common dedication to mutual advancement and cultural exchange. By enhancing connectivity and facilitating travel to the German market, we are creating new opportunities to engage with our business partners and cater to tourists to Saudi. We extend an invitation for all to discover the unique beauty of Saudi at any time of the year, as a warm welcome awaits you.”

Currently, flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with more than 1,500 weekly flights, flying over 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007. The carrier's growth plan aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About flynas:

flynas has been acknowledged for its achievements through several international awards. Notably, the airline received the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year in 2023, also securing the 4th position globally among Low-cost Carriers (LCCs). This award holds substantial recognition in the aviation sector since its inception in 1999.

About the Air Connectivity Program

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), under the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the Kingdom. ACP works at the intersection of tourism and aviation by bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to enable the National Tourism Strategy’s vision and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.

Meanwhile, flynas won the Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2022 for the eighth year in a row. In an assessment conducted by the non-profit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations, which encompasses 600 airlines worldwide across various categories, flynas earned a four-star rating, positioning it as one of the highest-rated low-cost carriers globally.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

