Hamburg, GERMANY – Maintenance and engineering are the latest business streams of flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost airline, to be included in its digitalisation drive.

With long-standing partner Lufthansa Technik (LHT) and a new agreement with LHT’s software subsidiary Swiss-AS, flyadeal has embarked on a transformation project to improve efficiency and drive digital innovation in aircraft maintenance and engineering practices.

Given the airline's rapid growth with a fleet size set to more than triple from 32 to over 100 aircraft by 2030, flyadeal continues to find pioneering ways for ongoing operational excellence and productivity with technology playing a key role in performance and efficiency.

flyadeal has chosen Swiss-AS's AMOS software package, part of Lufthansa Technik's Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem, to transition from traditional maintenance management systems to a solution that optimises maintenance activities through digital platforms.

Aircraft Interiors Expo 2024, the industry’s leading inflight product and service marketplace in Hamburg, was chosen to officially announce the partnership with flyadeal Chief Executive Officer Steven Greenway leading the airline’s delegation.

Ahmed Bakadam, flyadeal Director of Maintenance and Engineering, said: “flyadeal is delighted to strengthen our partnership with Lufthansa Technik on the engineering maintenance side, and begin working with Swiss-AS to enhance the digitalisation of our technical operations.

“This agreement with Swiss-AS is yet another step in flyadeal’s drive to harness technology across our business. We’re optimising our maintenance activities by adopting adopting latest software which automates and centralises operations through digital platforms. This ensures greater efficiency and lower operational costs with, of course, keeping safety as our topmost priority.

“We have a commitment to the highest operational standards for maintenance of our aircraft which involves the optimisation of data and management systems, very much in line with flyadeal’s strategic mandate of digitalisation.”

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown over 25 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

