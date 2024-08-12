Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal, one of the youngest and fastest-growing low-cost airlines in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, has participated in the leading annual Hajj and Umrah Forum in Egypt as a key air service provider of pilgrim travel to the Kingdom.

Hosted at The Nile Ritz-Carlton Cairo, the two-day exhibition welcomed more than 3,000 travel and tourism professionals, showcasing products and services offered to groups planning their pilgrimages.

flyadeal had a dedicated exhibition stand staffed by a team of sales and customer support personnel who engaged with visitors and assisted with planning arrangements for the year-long Umrah and annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Rakan Alotaibi, flyadeal Head of Sales, Hajj & Umrah and Commercial Regulatory Affairs, said: “flyadeal is pleased to participate, once again, in this Forum and work closely with Egypt’s Hajj and Umrah Committee.

“This was an important event that brought together industry professionals and travel suppliers specialising in pilgrim travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We had the opportunity to share information with visitors about flyadeal, our products and dedicated on-the-ground support services in the Kingdom. Additionally, the event offered us a platform where we reaffirmed our commitment to offering affordable low-cost travel focused on service excellence.”

The event included participation from airlines, hotels, Hajj and Umrah ground service operators, as well as tour companies and travel agents that have dedicated pilgrim travel services.

As part of flyadeal’s continued efforts to support religious traffic from Egypt and countries across the world to the Kingdom, the airline works closely with travel partners to facilitate year-round pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia with convenience and comfort being at the heart of its operations. Cairo is one of the major international destinations served by flyadeal with dedicated routes to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

In its second year of dedicated Hajj operated flights this summer, flyadeal flew over 35,000 pilgrims from Africa, the Middle East and Asia to the Kingdom, representing a 35 percent increase compared with 2023.

flyadeal currently operates a fleet of 33 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam covering a domestic and international route network of almost 30 destinations across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe and North Africa.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown over 25 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

