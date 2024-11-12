Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline Raises Egypt Flights To 44 A Week

Madinah– flyadeal has launched its first international scheduled flights from Madinah connecting the Holy City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Cairo – just hours after introducing services between Jeddah and the Egyptian city of Sohag.

The new Madinah flights add to flyadeal’s frequencies from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam to Egypt from 39 to 44 a week, each operated by 186-seat Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Representatives from Tibah Airports, which operates the Madinah facility, and Saudia Group – of which flyadeal is a subsidiary – attended the evening celebrations at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport ahead of the departure of flight F3 691 to the Egyptian capital.

Speaking at the launch, Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Tonight is a momentous occasion for flyadeal. Having successfully operated many international charter flights to Madinah, we take great pride adding international scheduled services for the first time to give Hajj and Umrah pilgrims even more convenient access to the Holy City.

“flyadeal has worked closely with our partners in Madinah to make this new international route happen. For friends and families visiting their loved ones in Cairo, and holidaymakers looking to experience the tremendous tourist attractions that Egypt offers, the new service promises to appeal to travellers at both ends of the route.

“A double celebration with the addition of flights between Jeddah and Sohag on the west bank of the River Nile, our Egyptian network grows to 44 flights a week from bases that include Riyadh and Dammam. The historic ties between both countries will strengthen even further as we unveil exciting plans for route expansion to Egypt in early 2025.”

flyadeal currently operates to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on a major international expansion drive.

Tickets are bookable via the airline’s mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through local travel agents.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.