Independent creative agency, JWI, has announced its acquisition by long-standing Managing Director, Charli Wright. The news marks a significant milestone in the agency’s journey as it celebrates ten years operating in the Middle East market.

Founded in 2000 by John Wilford, JWI (formerly Rave Communications) first established its Dubai presence in 2015 under Charli’s leadership. Since then, the agency has built a reputation for bold, strategic creative work, winning clients across the Middle East, and carving out a niche as a proudly independent regional agency with global standards.

Charli’s acquisition of JWI signals a natural evolution of the business. Wilford formally announced his retirement last year, but Charli has long been at the helm of the agency’s growth. Now as sole owner, she is focused on scaling the agency to become the region’s most progressive independent agency, whilst staying true to the core values that have shaped its success to date: delivering to the highest standards, making creativity strategic, investing in partnerships, and championing an integrated channel approach.

Charli Wright, Owner and Managing Director of JWI, commented: “JWI has always felt like mine in spirit, and I’m thrilled to say it’s now mine on paper. This moment isn’t just symbolic, but it’s the start of a new era for JWI. We’ve spent the last 12 months laying the foundations for long-term success, including a full operational overhaul. My vision is to build the best agency to work for - and the best agency to work with. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to every day. Our mantra ‘Go Beyond’ isn’t just a line - it defines how we show up for our clients and each other.”

With a new internal structure in place, and a refined brand and business strategy for achieving its long-term goals, JWI is embracing the next decade with a sharpened focus. The agency is redefining the meaning of an integrated approach, with every team member skilled to think strategically and lead with a digital-first mindset. The recent launch of its first AI-generated campaign is just one example of how JWI continues to embrace innovation to help drive transformation internally and externally for clients.

Despite its boutique size, JWI continues to punch above its weight, winning new business over global network agencies by combining its strategic-led creativity with deep regional insight and a fiercely independent approach. Notably, it is the only independent agency to be retained by P&G globally across its grooming portfolio in the region.

John Wilford, founder of JWI, said: “It has been an incredible journey building JWI in Dubai, and I am immensely proud of what the team has achieved. Watching Charli grow and lead JWI has been a privilege, and her ambition and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in JWI’s success. Selling JWI to the management team, led by the exceptionally talented Charli Wright, feels like a natural and positive step and I am delighted to be passing the torch, knowing that JWI is in such capable hands.”

Now entering its tenth year in the region, JWI shows no signs of slowing down. With new talent, systems and clients in place, the agency is ready to keep delivering standout work, while challenging the traditional agency model. Entering a new chapter with Charli Wright at the forefront, JWI will remain agile, values-led and proudly independent.

About JWI

JWI is a leading independent creative and events agency based in Dubai, driven by a commitment to Go Beyond. It elevates brands through creative advertising, unforgettable events and integrated campaigns.

Proudly female-owned and led, JWI blends its global expertise with regional insight, approaching every creative challenge with a strategy-first mindset.

Trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands, its client roster includes Gillette, Gillette Venus, Braun, BACARDÍ, GREY GOOSE® Vodka, PATRÓN Tequila, Epson and Philips.