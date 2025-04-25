The company to showcase expanded portfolio at Arabian Travel Market, which takes place from 28 April – 1 May

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TIME Hotels, the UAE-born hospitality brand, is accelerating its global growth with bold expansion plans unveiled ahead of Arabian Travel Market 2025. With a strategic focus on high-growth markets, the company aims to open 12 new properties across Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean by Q1 2026, and is targeting an ambitious milestone of 100 hotels within the next five years, cementing its position as a regional powerhouse in the hospitality sector.

The announcement follows confirmation that TIME Hotels strategic global expansion will see the launch of two new hospitality brands HALO by TIME, the company’s upscale brand and VIVI by TIME, a newly launched lifestyle brand, will debut in the Maldives in 2026.

Situated on Hankede Island, in the Addu atoll – the southernmost atoll in the Maldives – VIVI by TIME, will have 75 rooms over six stories with spectacular sea views and an array of first-class facilities, while HALO by TIME, spans eight storeys with 150 keys, including bespoke sunrise and sunset over water villas.

The company has partnered with Maldives Fund Management Corporation (MFMC), a 100% state-owned company established in 2019 involves the fulfilment of national development goals of Maldives through increased private sector investment and addressing limitations in the local financial system.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels, said: “By Q1 2026, TIME Hotels will add 12 new properties across Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean, and within the next five years, we expect this figure to reach over 100 properties. Our expansion strategy is underpinned by a focus on high-growth destinations where tourism is a key economic driver.

“From aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ambitious goals for tourism diversification, to supporting eco-tourism growth in Tanzania and Morocco, and now venturing into Asia, we’re leveraging regional success to build a globally recognised portfolio.”

In addition to HALO and VIVI, TIME Hotels will showcase the company’s new luxury offering, Rotella, which is focused on exclusivity with refined service and elegant design, all immersed in culture and luxurious comfort.

The company’s established premium offering, TIME Hotels & Resorts, will continue to deliver sophisticated, authentic hospitality experiences, building on the high standards of service and luxurious comforts the brand has developed in the last decade. The budget-friendly focused brand, Express by TIME, remains integral to the offering, providing clean, convenient stays with reliable service and affordable prices.

The popular TIME Residences will now have three sub-tiers, Premium, Executive, and Classic, creating the ideal home away from home, offering short- and long-term stay solutions with the added convenience of self-catering.

“For the first time, we will be showcasing all our sub-brands, under one roof, underscoring our vision for the future of hospitality and our commitment to the future success of TIME Hotels. This is an exciting time for the company, and we look at ATM as a vital platform for showcasing our ability to scale globally without compromising quality or experience as demand continues to grow from owners and investors seeking trusted operators with proven performance record and local market insight,” added Awadalla.

TIME Hotels currently operates 17 hotels throughout the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, totalling over 3,000 keys, with 12 properties and 5,000 keys in the pipeline.

About TIME Hotels

Founded in 2012, TIME Hotels has grown into a dynamic hospitality group rooted in the UAE, driven by innovation, inclusivity, and a passion for people. As we unveil a bold new era with distinct lifestyle and premium brands, TIME Hotels is redefining modern Middle Eastern hospitality—merging authentic regional warmth with global design, comfort, and service excellence standards.

Our growing portfolio spans iconic destinations across the UAE and emerging markets, offering experiences that resonate with today’s travelers—whether they seek purposeful stays, curated comfort, or extended living. Each TIME Hotels property reflects our commitment to sustainability, cultural connection, and meaningful guest engagement.