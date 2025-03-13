Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal has expanded its portfolio of products and services with the introduction of travel insurance packages through Saudia Arabia’s leading insurer, Tawuniya.

From as little as SAR12 for a single journey or SAR19 round trip, travellers can have the comfort of securing cover to protect against unforeseen circumstances such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations, missed flights, baggage loss, and personal accidents.

Travel insurance is the latest in a series of product enhancements introduced by flyadeal in recent weeks. These include Hold Fare enabling customers to lock their ticket price for 24 hours to avoid potential fare fluctuations while still deciding whether to book; and the launch of Adeal Membership, an annual domestic travel initiative that offers fixed monthly ticket prices for an annual premium.

Abdullah Adel Alahmadi, flyadeal Ancillary Product Manager, said: “Travel insurance is always a safety net in times of need, providing peace of mind, and both financial and emotional relief in the event travellers face issues which require immediate assistance.

“There is the assumption that travel insurance is cost prohibitive. This is not the case. In partnering with leading insurance provider Tawuniya, we are able to provide value added cover to suit individual needs from as little as SAR12 for a single journey.”

One of the fastest growing airlines in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, flyadeal has already embarked on an aggressive expansion this year. New routes have launched connecting Dammam with Tabuk, Najran and Yanbu, alongwith services from Riyadh and Jeddah to the Jordanian capital, Amman, and Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi.

Effective 19 June 2025, flyadeal will embark on its summer expansion programme with the return of five popular seasonal destinations and the introduction of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time.

The Turkish hot spot of Trabzon will again be joined by Baku and Tbilisi, capital cities of Azerbaijan and Georgia respectively; the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh; Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina; along with Salalah in southern Oman.

Just seven years old, flyadeal currently operates over 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia its three main bases of Riyadh, Jeddah and the eastern provincial capital of Dammam. The airline operates a fleet of 37 Airbus A320 aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 33 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – for 51 aircraft comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.