Installation On 51 New Airbus A320neo And A321neos From 2026

Heavy Duty Yet Lightweight Carpets Selected Using New Technology

Hamburg, GERMANY – flyadeal, Saudia Arabia’s fast growing low-cost airline, has announced a string of agreements focused on enhanced sustainability and customer experience covering seating, in-seat power and furnishings on its new fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft due to be delivered from 2026.

The airline has chosen lighter, ergonomical seats, power units that provide faster USB type-C charging ports, and heavy duty lightweight interior décor including carpets and curtains using latest technology for its order of 51 narrowbody aircraft.

The new-look interiors will result in significantly less weight per aircraft compared with the current A320 fleet. It will ensure reduced fuel-burn and carbon emissions with the cost savings passed onto customers through lower fares.

flyadeal has selected Italian firm Geven for the new Essenza SE seating; American aerospace electronics company Astronics AES to provide their UltraLite G2 in-seat power supply; and Lantal Textiles, the Swiss-based manufacturer of the airline’s new interior furnishings.

Agreements were reached at Aircraft Interiors, the airline industry’s annual showcase of cabin innovation held in the German city of Hamburg last week where flyadeal management met with counterparts at all three suppliers.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Since flyadeal’s landmark order for 51 aircraft last year, our engineering and product development teams have been working tirelessly to evaluate many proposals from suppliers before choosing the best solutions to equip the new fleet.

“With staff from across the business also sharing their feedback in the seat selection process, central to our decision has been weight, durability, sustainability and product features without compromising on passenger comfort, yet maintaining cost competitiveness and, more importantly, elevating the customer experience.”

Alberto Veneruso, Geven Managing Director, added: “The Essenza SE seat for flyadeal is a testament to Geven’s dedication to efficiency and smart design. This collaboration with flyadeal reflects our shared vision of delivering cost-effective, high-performance solutions that enhance both airline operations and passenger experience.

“Designed with airline performance and passenger comfort in mind, its lightweight structure, minimalist, elegant and durable Italian design ensures easy maintenance and an enhanced travel experience, making it a perfect fit for cost-conscious airlines like flyadeal.”

Ahmed Bakadam, flyadeal Director of Maintenance and Engineering, explained: “Technology plays an increasingly crucial role in today’s business environment that demands sustainable solutions to deliver cost-saving and reliable products which are fit for purpose.

“Working with our new partners, flyadeal’s next generation aircraft being inducted into the fleet will support Saudi Arabia’s vision to build the aviation sector where sustainability is at the heart of every area of operations across the industry.”

The Essenza SE seat by Geven is designed to maximise comfort and space efficiency featuring a high backrest, cushion, larger lightweight meal tray and integrated type-C power charging ports that collectively keep weight, cost and maintenance at a minimum. The new fleet will feature 186 seats on the A320neos and 240 seats across the A321neos, all in a 3 – 3 configuration.

flyadeal has opted for Astronics’ UltraLite G2 units which can each support charging outlets on up to 18 seats with a 60W type-C power supply – more than double the current offering. The technology behind Lantal Textiles’ carpets ensures a 25 per cent weight reduction; waste, water and chemical cuts by up to 80 per cent, using digital rather than conventional colour dyeing.

With a five-year delivery schedule of 12 A320neos and 39 bigger A321neos due to begin in mid-2026, the airline is preparing for the next phase of expansion that will see its fleet more than triple to over 100 aircraft by 2030. Just seven years old, flyadeal currently operates 38 A320s.

Since inception in 2017, flyadeal has been catapulted into the region’s fastest growing airline with a fleet serving over 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia.

Over the next few months, aside from scheduled operations which represent the backbone of flyadeal’s business, the airline will expand its year-round Umrah services to destinations beyond the Middle East and central Asia.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 33 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.