UAE, Dubai: RoyalJet Abu Dhabi, the award-winning global leader in premium private aviation, has announced match day flights to Doha for football enthusiasts to fly with comfort, style, and luxury, at their convenience during the months of November and December to watch the biggest sporting competition of the year.

Keeping in mind the massive surge in demand for flights to Doha towards the end of the year, the premium private carrier has launched these flights for football fans to not only provide for the high demand but also allow fans to travel at their convenient times on match days and return the same day if they wish. Corporates are welcome to take these private premium flights and enjoy the most happening sporting event together with their colleagues and clients alike.

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet said, “We have seen a substantial rise in demand for travel this year, especially when it comes to short haul flights across the GCC. Covid-19 restrictions have eased up and gatherings and global sporting events are now back in action, with the biggest one happening towards the end of this year. We really want to facilitate people to travel to Doha to enjoy and celebrate the event with their friends and families and there is no better way to do this than fly private with your loved ones and create some beautiful memories together. We, therefore, decided to launch match day flights to cater to our football fans who prefer to fly private, and we are confident of a wonderful response to this.”

Booking enquiry: Please visit the RoyalJet website for further details: https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

Email:GENERAL.INFO@ROYALJETGROUP.COM

About RoyalJet

The RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi Emirates affiliated company which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

RoyalJet LLC, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.

RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network.

RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

