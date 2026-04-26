Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: FLOOSS, the leading Sharia-compliant digital consumer finance platform in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced that it has won two prestigious awards for the third consecutive year at the fifth edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Middle East.

This year, FLOOSS received the Leaders and Rising Star awards as part of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 programme for the Middle East and Cyprus, in an achievement that reflects its continued strong performance and rapid growth in the financial technology sector.

This recognition builds on the company’s strong track record of achievements within Deloitte’s awards programme, as FLOOSS continues to cement its position among the region’s fastest-growing technology companies, supported by a fully integrated digital business model that combines innovation, operational efficiency and credit discipline.

Winning the Rising Star award reflects FLOOSS’s ability to achieve accelerated growth, supported by the expansion of its customer base and the continued development of its digital products, while the Leaders award embodies the company’s success in building a highly capable team that is driving its growth journey and strengthening its competitiveness at both the local and regional levels.

This achievement also reaffirms FLOOSS’s commitment to providing flexible and fast financing solutions through a fully integrated digital experience that helps broaden access to financial services and supports the continued development of the region’s fintech ecosystem.

On this occasion, Mr Tariq Alsaffar, Chairman of FLOOSS, stated: “This renewed recognition for the third consecutive year reflects the strength of FLOOSS’s strategic direction, centred on building a Sharia-compliant digital financing platform that combines innovation, institutional discipline and the ability to scale sustainably. This achievement also reinforces our confidence in the company’s capacity to continue its growth trajectory and strengthen its presence in promising markets, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

He added: “At Board level, we will continue to support plans that strengthen governance, innovation and the development of high-value partnerships, reinforcing the company’s readiness for its next phase of growth. Equally important is maintaining a customer-first approach built on trust, attentive care and safeguarding customers’ interests. This approach will support FLOOSS’s sustainable growth ambitions, further strengthen its market position and deliver lasting value to customers, partners and the wider fintech ecosystem in Bahrain and across the region.”

For his part, Mr Fawaz Ghazal, Chief Executive Officer of FLOOSS, said: “Securing this distinguished recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the continued efforts of our team and their unwavering commitment to excellence across all aspects of our business. This achievement reflects the strong collaboration between our teams and the spirit of innovation that remains a cornerstone of FLOOSS’s success and growth journey.”

He added: “As we celebrate this milestone, we are moving forward with enthusiasm in expanding our strategic presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where we look forward to replicating this strong performance and delivering our advanced digital financing solutions to a broader customer base across the region.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme is one of the leading initiatives celebrating the fastest-growing technology companies in the Middle East. It is based on a rigorous assessment of growth and performance indicators and honours businesses that succeed in delivering innovative business models with a tangible impact on the markets in which they operate.

It is worth noting that FLOOSS Bahrain B.S.C. (Closed) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a financing company and is among the first companies to introduce the instant digital financing model in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company continues to develop its financial solutions in line with customers’ aspirations, with a focus on innovation, reliability and advancing financial inclusion.

About FLOOSS:

FLOOSS is the first digital instant financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. As a Financing Company, FLOOSS is revolutionising the financial sector in Bahrain by offering digital financing without the cumbersome paperwork and lengthy processes typically associated with borrowing. You can submit your financing application at any time, from anywhere.

FLOOSS aims to address the challenges associated with traditional financing application methods, which often prove tedious, inconvenient and time-consuming—sometimes taking weeks for approval. With FLOOSS, you will enjoy clarity and transparency in your financial standing.

Apply for your financing today via iOS and Android apps.

Website: www.FLOOSS.com

